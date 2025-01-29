"LET'S ALL RISE"- Fans gush as Go Youn-jung debuts new hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week

On January 28, the South Korean actress Go Youn-jung graced the Chanel Spring-Summer Haute Couture Show at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week with the new hairstyle. Unlike her regular look with an exposed forehead, she went for a dramatic transformation.

She held her hair in a high pony with full bangs. She donned an exquisite outfit from The Maison's SS25 Collection. Subsequently, her latest look from the Paris Fashion Week circulated on social media and went viral among the K-drama Community.

Fans could not stop swooning over the female artist's latest appearance, and an X user tweeted:

"GO YOUNJUNG FULL BANGS ENTHUSIAST, LET’S ALL RISE!!!!"

The fandom stated that Go Youn-jung's looked elegant and stunning in her latest look for Paris Fashion Week with the high ponytail accompanied by bangs.

"GO YOUNJUNG FOR PARIS HAUTE COUTURE FASHION WEEK'S AURA IS INSANE," a fan reacted.

"younjung looks so gorgeous in this fit," a fan shared.

"the high ponytail younjung is so elegant and stunning," a fan commented.

Many fans expressed their pride in the female actress as she attended the international event.

"the doll-beauty of Go Younjung is definitely insane," an X user reacted.

"baby steps this is only her 2nd international event, the first in Paris. so proud of Youn Jung," another X user shared.

"younjung is such a doll," an X user commented.

More about Go Youn-jung

The South Korean actress and model Go Youn-jung made her acting debut with the television series He Is Psychometric in 2019. She appeared alongside a star-studded cast, including Park Jin-young, Shin Ye-eub, Kim Kwon, and Kim Da-som. The drama premiered from March 11 to April 30, 2019. Subsequently, she made a guest appearance in the Netflix series titled The School Nurse Files.

Later, the female actress appeared in the survival and dystopian hit show Sweet Home, which aired in 2020. She went on to appear in multiple projects, such as Law School, Alchemy of Souls, Rookie Cops, Moving, Death's Game, Light Shop, and others.

In recent news, the female artist was confirmed to appear in the upcoming romance series Can This Love Be Translated in the first half of 2025. She will be joined by a star-studded cast that includes Kim Seon-ho, Choi Woo-sung, Sota Fukushi, and Lee Yi-dam.

Moreover, her much-anticipated show Resident Playbook was confirmed to air in April 2025. Go Youn-jung will play the role of a first-year obstetrics and gynecology resident.

