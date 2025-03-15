Buried Hearts, Undercover High School & others top March Drama Brand Reputation Rankings

On March 11, 2025, the media outlet GP Korea released the March Drama Brand Reputation Ranking revealing Buried Hearts, Undercover High School, and other series topped the survey. According to the publication, The Korean Business Research Institute published the rankings.

The thriller and mystery drama Buried Hearts was placed first rank on the March Drama Brand Reputation Rankings. It incorporated a brand reputation index of 5,770,644 with the high-ranking phrases in the drama's keyword analysis such as Park Hyung-sik, Heo Joon-ho, political slush fund, and others. Meanwhile, the ranking terms were tense, hack, and shocking, respectively.

The show features talented actors, including Park Hyung-sik, Hong Hwa-yeon, Lee Hae-young, Huh Joon-yo, and others. It had a positivity-negativity analysis score of 91.94 percent positive reactions.

The Korean Business Research Institute ranks the drama on the basis of multiple factors, including media coverage, consumer participation, fan reactions, interactions on social media, viewership indexes, and community awareness, and other sources. The organization has used the data collected from the period February 11 to March 11, 2025.

The top seventeen dramas which topped the March Drama Brand Reputation Rankings have been listed below:

Buried Hearts Undercover High School Cinderella Game For Eagle Brothers Melo Movie The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call Friendly Rivalry My Dearest Nemesis When the Stars Gossip The Queen Who Crowns My Merry Marriage The Witch Motel California Desperate Mrs. Seon Ju The Potato Lab When Life Gives You Tangerines Mother and Mom KICKKICKKICKKICK

Meanwhile, Buried Hearts had a brand reputation index of 5,770,644, accompanied by participation index (2,087,780), media index (721,365), communication index (738,501), community index (839,036), and a viewing index of 1,383,962, respectively.

Additionally, Undercover High School which occupied the second place had a brand reputation index of 5,533,122, accompanied by a participation index (1,739,238), media index (847,482), communication index (1,018,889), and community index (1,099,607), and viewership index (827,906,) respectively.

Subsequently, Cinderella Game had a brand reputation index of 4,370,241, followed by the participation index (684,748), media index (929,625), communication index (848,894), and community index (535,369), and viewing index (1,371,605), respectively.

Melo Movie, which received positive feedback from the international audience on Netflix was placed in the fifth position. It had a brand reputation index of 3,780,385, with a participation index of 982,293. It consists of a media index (796,198), communication index (764,180), community index (519,670), and viewing index of 718,044, respectively.

The director of the Korean Business Research Institute said the following words about Buried Hearts:

"According to the analysis of drama brand reputation big data for March 2025, the Treasure Island brand ranked first. When analyzing the drama brand category, it decreased by 44.27% compared to 103,134,551 drama brand big data from February. "

The ongoing crime and thriller drama Buried Hearts is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, Wavve, and Hulu, respectively.

