Industry sources reportedly reveal Homeplus will not feature Kim Soo-hyun as their model in upcoming event 'Its Encore! Homeplus Run Is Back'

On March 13, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Dailyan reported that the industry sources had revealed that Homeplus would not feature Kim Soo-hyun as their model in the upcoming 'Encore! Homeplus is a Back' event. The program will be conducted on March 19, 2025.

For those unversed, the brand has re-appointed Kim Soo-hyun as its advertising model in February 2025, to commemorate the 28th anniversary. Subsequently, he was featured in the advertisements related to it, which ran from last month until the day before. Homeplus has seemingly decided to distance itself from Kim Soo-hyun due to his recent controversy with the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

On March 10, local time, Garosero Institute revealed through the livestream conducted on their official YouTube channel that the male actor had been allegedly dating Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor for six years. They revealed that his agency, the Gold Medalist, had threatened her to pay the compensation amount related to the DUI case.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency Gold Medalist would reveal their stance about the ongoing controversy with Kim Sae-ron

On March 13, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Yonhap News reported that the actor Kim Soo-hyun would reveal their position on the ongoing controversy with Kim Sae-ron. They shared the following statement:

"In order to correct the facts and respond to groundless rumors, we will reveal our position next week based on clear evidence. We apologize for causing you wait for a long time."

According to the publication, the accurate method, time, and location of the Queen of Tears' actor has not been disclosed yet. For those unversed, Garosero Institute has issued the following claims about Kim Soo-hyun allegedly dating minor Kim Sae-ron were conveyed to them by the latter's aunt.

Subsequently, they unveiled a picture of the actor giving a peck to Kim Sae-ron on March 11, 2025. They later released letters which they reported to have been sent by the male artist to the late actress in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The notes disclosed the alleged nicknames and expressions of affection used for her.

In recent news, Gold Medalist' representative informed the media outlet TenAsia that the actor would not be leaving the ongoing MBC entertainment program Good Day. They stated that the actor never received the request to step down from the cast.

Moreover, he would continue to film the upcoming Disney+ drama Knock Off. The actor was reported to personally visit each staff and apologize for the ongoing controversy.

For those unversed, Kim Sae-ron was found dead by a friend on February 16, 2025. The police ruled her demise as suicide the following day.

