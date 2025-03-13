Industry insider allegedly claims that Jo Se-ho never followed Kim Soo-hyun on Instagram

On March 12, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Star News and an industry insider clarified that comedian Jo Se-ho never followed Kim Soo-hyun on Instagram. It is to be noted that the duo recently appeared together on the MBC Entertainment program Good Day. However, it was reported that they never communicated with each other through the social media platform.

According to allkpop, the industry insider said the following details regarding the relationship between the male actor and Jo Se-ho:

"Jo Se-ho and Kim Soo-hyun are not particularly close. Jo Se-ho never followed Kim Soo-hyun in the first place, so the claim that he unfollowed him is not true."

For those unversed, multiple South Korean media outlets have reported that Je Se-ho followed the Queen of Tears on Instagram. The issue suddenly blew up after the Gerosero Institute revealed through their live stream on their YouTube channel on March 10, 2025, that Kim Soo-hyun was reportedly dating Kim Sae-ron for six years when she was a minor.

The institute unveiled a photo of the two together, where the former was spotted giving a peck to the latter. They claimed that the information was handed over by the family of the bereaved. They disclosed that they dated when the actor was 27 years old and the actress was 15 years old.

Netizens assumed that Jo Se-ho had decided to cut all ties with the male artist after his recent controversy with Kim Sae-ron.

Kim Soo-hyun reportedly to break silence on his alleged dating relationship with Kim Sae-ron

On March 13, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Sports Seoul reported that the It's Okay to Not Be Okay actor would break the silence about his alleged dating relationship with the late actress.

The publication stated that they had confirmed with multiple sources that he would personally reveal his stance on the controversy related to her.

It is to be noted that the content of his position and the method through which he would convey the announcement were being discussed. Moreover, the male artist's agency, Gold Medalist, has responded to the livestream by the Gerosero Institute. They strongly denied the claims and mentioned:

"The late actress Kim Sae-ron claimed that she dated actor Kim Soo-hyun since she was 15, that the agency's response was unfair at the time of the late actress Kim Sae-ron's drunk driving accident, and that our agency's manager was close with YouTuber A. These are all false claims."

In recent news published by allkpop, the It's Okay to Not Be Okay actor was reported not to attend the filming of the MBC's entertainment program Good Day in March 2025.

