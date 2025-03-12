Gold Medalist comments on Garosero’s live stream regarding Kim Soo-hyun & Kim Sae-ron’s controversy

On March 11, 2025, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Garosero Research Institute unveiled photos and text messages of a conversation between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun through the official YouTube channel. It was disclosed that the late actress requested the actor for help regarding the 700 million won damages certificate sent by Goldmedalist.

A picture showcasing Kim Soo-hyun giving a peck on the female actress' cheek was also featured during the livestream. Garosero further revealed that the duo had been dating for six years since she was reportedly fifteen or sixteen years old, and he was twenty-seven years old.

However, when the artist's DUI accident occurred, he allegedly demanded huge compensation for damages from her and cut off all communication. In response, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, released a statement stating that the Garosero Institute's claims were completely false. They added:

"This is clearly false information. We will consider taking the strongest legal action possible."

Gold Medalist reported that they were mourning the loss of Kim Sae-ron in the statement

Gold Medalist stated that they were heartbroken by the news of Kim Sae-ron's death who had once worked with the company. They were mourning over the loss of a female artist. They added:

"We are heartbroken by the news of Kim Sae-ron's death, who was once with our company, and we are mourning the deceased. However, Garosero's spreading of false information is exactly the same as the behavior of the so-called cyber wrecker that the deceased suffered so much while alive."

Subsequently, the agency has warned individuals and internet users not to spread, expand, or reproduce fabricated facts that were worthless. Additionally, the agency has not shared any additional statements regarding the picture where Kim Soo-hyun was spotted giving a peck to her.

In recent news, another South Korean media outlet, Dispatch, has released an article titled, 'I urge a quick repayment...Kim Sae-ron, pressured by 700 million won' on March 12, 2025. Additionally, the publication confirmed the relationship status of Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun.

The outlet revealed they had collected multiple testimonies and hence concluded that they were more true than false. It was further disclosed that a close acquaintance of Kim Soo-hyun shared that disclosing their relationship was problematic as Kim Sae-ron's age was an issue. They referred to their bond as an open secret.

Dispatch also unveiled the text message sent by Kim Sae-ron to Kim Soo-hyun asking for help. She sent the following words, as translated by X user @kchartsmaster:

"email saying that they're suing me. They said they'd give me plenty of time, so I'm diligently preparing for my return and will pay a few percent little by little. I'm not saying I won't pay, but if they ask me for 700 million won right away, I really can't do it. It's not that I won't, I just can't do it, but do I really have to go all the way with a lawsuit? Please spare me... Please give me time.”

For those unversed, A Brand New Life actress was found dead by one of her friends on February 16, 2025. On the following day, the police declared that she committed suicide.

