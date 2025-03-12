Garosero Institute livestreams Kim Sae-ron's alleged unpublished statement about her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun

On March 11, 2024, the YouTube Channel Garosero Institution revealed the late actress Kim Sae-ron's unpublished statement about her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun in a livestream. They claimed that she shared it during a Kakao chat with her cousin sister; however, she never unveiled it to the public. When asked whether she wanted to publish it, she responded that she jotted it down for herself and never planned to release it.

Kim Sae-ron kick-started the statement by sincerely apologizing to everyone who was affected or confused by her mistakes both in her personal and professional life, including the entertainment industry. She stated that she had been dating Kim Soo-hyun since she was sixteen, saying:

"Regarding the dating rumors, I would like to clarify some misunderstandings. The photo I posted on my Story was taken in 2016. We started dating on November 19, 2015, and ended our relationship on July 7, 2021. At that time, I was 16 years old, while he was 30. Our relationship lasted for six years."

Kim Sae-ron talked about the photo she had taken with Kim Soo-hyun in 2016

In 2024, Kim Sae-ron shared an intimate photo with Kim Soo-hyun on Instagram, which led to the dissemination of dating rumors about the two on social media. However, she later deleted it and announced that she would release a statement. But she never unveiled it. She disclosed that she had written the statement during the conversation with her cousin.

She mentioned that the photo she shared on Instagram was taken in 2016. Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun began dating on November 19, 2015, and their relationship concluded on July 7, 2021.

The female actress was only 16 years old during the alleged dating period, while the male artist was 30. The duo had a relationship for six years. Kim Sae-ron revealed that she was never compensated for the labor she did for the Gold Medalist. She added, as translated by kbizoom:

"As an actress, when the time came to renew my management contract, I explored options with different agencies. During that process, I discussed a potential contract with my ex-boyfriend's company.

She continued:

"However, in the end, I signed with Gold Medalist without properly negotiating contract terms. I worked hard—participating in the recruitment of new actors and directing visual content—but was never fairly compensated for my efforts."

Kim Sae-ron stated that she e-signed the extension under the financial loan conditions. However, when the renewal period came, she tried to contact Gold Medalist and Kim Soo-hyun simultaneously. They cut off all contact with her. Later, she received a legal notice where she was informed about the termination of the contract. Her exclusive deal with the agency officially concluded in May 2022.

She further apologized to the production staff, senior actors, screenwriters, directors, and everyone who was affected due to the past situation. The late actress concluded the statement:

"Gold Medalist's claim that they were "completely unaware of my intentions" contradicts their previous actions. I hope they recognize their wrongdoing and issue an appropriate apology for the hardships I endured while under their management. As an actress, I feel a responsibility to speak out and clarify the truth. That is why I have decided to share this statement."

Garosero Institute further revealed the messages sent by Kim Sae-ron to Kim Soo-hyun in which she pleaded for help. She wanted him to provide the following aid regarding her financial troubles at that time. She added, as translated by kbizoom:

"Oppa, it's me, Sae-ron. I received a certified debt notice, and they said they would take legal action against me. They told me they've already given me enough time, so I'm working hard on making a comeback and will pay back a percentage with each project."

She further mentioned:

"I'm not saying I won't repay, but if you demand that I return 700 million KRW all at once right now, I simply can't. It's not that I don't want to pay – it's that I don't have the means to do so at this moment. But do I have to go through a lawsuit? Please, help me. Please give me more time."

For those unversed, Kim Sae-ron was found dead by a friend on February 16, 2025, at 16:54 Korean Standard Time in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong, district, Seoul, South Korea. The police had reportedly concluded her demise as a suicide the following day.

