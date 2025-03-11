"She was literally a CHILD" — Internet in disbelief over Kim Soo-hyun's relationship and grooming allegations tied to Kim Sae-ron's teenage years

On March 10, 2025, Star News reported that the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute made serious allegations against Kim Soo-hyun. The channel claimed that he had dated the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was only 15. According to Sae-ron’s aunt, the Queen of Tears star was in a six-year relationship with the actress and later demanded financial compensation from her.

For those unaware, Kim Sae-ron, who was found dead in her apartment on February 16, 2025, was just 24 at the time of her passing. Authorities ruled her death as a su*cide. These new allegations have only added to the controversy. According to Garosero Research Institute, Kim Soo-hyun began dating Sae-ron in 2015 when he was 27, and their relationship lasted until 2021.

When he founded his agency, Gold Medalist, in 2019, Sae-ron allegedly joined without renewing her contract with YG Entertainment, contributing free labor by mentoring rookies and scouting talent.

The claims, translated by X user, @translatingsk, went viral, amassing almost 16 million views as of the time of writing. The allegations further suggest that the couple separated after Kim Sae-ron’s DUI incident in 2022. Gold Medalist allegedly paid 700 million KRW (approximately $480,000) to cover damages from the accident. However, in 2024, the agency reportedly sent her a demand for repayment of the full amount.

According to the YouTube report, Sae-ron attempted to reach out to the actor for help but was unable to contact him. Facing financial difficulties, she reportedly took her own life on Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday this year.

The claims have sent shockwaves across social media, with fans and netizens expressing their disbelief and outrage. Many are shocked that one of Korea’s most respected actors could be accused of being in a relationship with a minor. An X user, @microciws, wrote:

"she was literally A CHILD.. yet he dated her for SIX years if you think this isn’t disgusting enough then you’re sick in the head . he deserves to suffer after everything he had put her through."

Many took to social media to criticize Kim Soo-hyun for allegedly engaging in grooming—building a manipulative relationship with a minor to exploit them, and for being romantically involved with her at a young age.

"He dated a minor what the helllll how could he! Also he deceived her...such a nonsense man!," an X user wrote.

"Just how evil could you be to take advantage of a child? fv*king groomed her, exploited her, and when she was already at her lowest, you just had to make it worse by blocking her everywhere and suddenly ask your money back?? not all men, but somehow, it’s always a fv*king man," another netizen added.

"“dated” no. Kim Soohyun GROOMED her. This is absolutely disgusting and abhorrent. Yet it is in line with what so many famous men in Korean society get away with," another person remarked.

Discussions quickly turned heated, with some questioning why such accusations were only surfacing after Kim Sae-ron’s passing.

"I am so mad this app is acting up bc i can only share this now. so fu*king infuriating that this has been already said before but nobody listened bc sae ron was still alive and everyone was still annoyed at her. bc kim soo hyun is a powerful and famous man," an X user remarked.

"Kim Soohyun I hope you pay for your crimes. Even in her final moments, she was suffering. Women should never feel that their only option is to give up on life. Everyone around her failed to protect her she was just a 15 year old kid. Trust viticm please," another person wrote.

All claims by Kim Sae-ron's aunt, Kim Soo-hyun's agency's response, and more

In response to the controversy, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, issued an official statement denying all allegations. The agency called the claims "completely false" and announced that they would be taking strong legal action against Garosero Research Institute for spreading misinformation. They also urged the public to refrain from amplifying baseless accusations.

However, the YouTube channel did not back down and further alleged that Kim Soo-hyun played a significant role in Sae-ron’s financial struggles. It alleged that Sae-ron had been deeply affected by the sudden repayment demand and had attempted to contact the actor multiple times, only to receive no response.

Additionally, the channel stated that after she tried to gain Kim Soo-hyun's attention by posting an old picture of them together on Instagram, she was served another legal notice from Gold Medalist, accusing her of damaging the actor’s reputation.

Adding to the controversy, some resurfaced interviews from Kim Soo-hyun’s past have now gained attention. In one, he mentioned that he would be open to marrying someone significantly younger than himself, which netizens are now linking to the allegations.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae-ron’s family has hinted that they have more proof of her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun and are considering releasing it through Garosero Research Institute.

