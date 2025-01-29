"Properly promote your current artists first"- Fans divided over YG’s reported survival show launch and new boy group debut

On January 29, 2025, the rumor mills began churning a piece of news that YG Entertainment will be launching a new survival show for forming its next boy group. Fans had mixed reactions to the reported news, as some highlighted the label's poor attention towards its rookie groups like BabyMonster and Treasure.

Survival shows have been YG Entertainment's step towards creating boy groups. The label had launched Treasure Box which led to the formation of the boy group Treasure in 2024. There has been no confirmed report about this reported survival show but fans have already expressed their displeasure.

One fan tweeted:

"why not take care and properly promote your current artists first before you debut another group?? you don't even know how to handle two groups at the same time and yet you will add another more???"

Fans are slamming the label for a lack of attention towards its existing groups like Winner, BigBang, Treasure, and BabyMonster. The fans criticized the label and also questioned if creating K-pop groups was the reason for the label to shut its actor management section:

"'2025 YG national audition tour' and now a new survival show. Is this why they end the actor management business?" wrote a fan

"I am so sick of your survival shows" came another comment

"But if they're going to promote another group that badly, it's better not to try again!" said another fan adding caution

Fans also expressed their concerns over the lack of news about Treasure's comeback. The group was supposed to make a comeback in February 2025, but there is only news about the group's upcoming concert in March 2025.

"New survival for the upcoming boy group, I'm happy for this. But please YG you promote treasure better, We haven't even seen the poster or news about Treasure's comeback which was promised for next February" wrote a fan

"girl I'd be crying AGAIN??? let TREASURE have more comebacks and then debut a new group, they can't even handle what's in their company right now..." another tweet read

"pfft they cant even promote baemon properly" a user wrote, referring to lack of promotions for BabyMonster

Some fans were also in favor of the reported news:

"I couldn’t with skz and trsr. Let me watch this! Maybe I’ll get my “I was there since predebut” redemption arc," one tweet read.

"Pls make a survival show like Mix&Match or Who is next," another reaction read.

"I'm excited for the new group but please YG. No survival shows anymore. My heart can't take it. Just please for once change yourself," tweeted one user.

YG Entertainment's upcoming activities with its K-pop groups

YG Entertainment's newest K-pop groups BabyMonster and Treasure have a busy schedule in the coming weeks. Treasure will host a concert tour named TREASURE FAN CONCERT [SPECIAL MOMENT] from 28 to 30 March 2025 at the Kyug-hee University, Grand Peace Palace in Seoul.

BabyConcert embarked on its first-ever international concert tour <HELLO MONSTERS>. The first leg of the concert was wrapped up in Seoul, South Korea. On January 20, 2025, a date for the concert in Taipei was added.

As per the announcement poster, there is one more slot to be added but no announcement has been made yet.

YG Entertainment also recently announced an encore concert for 2NE1 in Seoul. The concert will take place on April 12 and 13, wrapping up the veteran group's 15th anniversary concert tour.

