Korean media belatedly reports Kim Sae-ron compensated all 57 stores suffering damages due to her DUI case following her recent death

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, renowned for her roles in films like A Brand New Life and the Netflix series Bloodhounds, was found dead in her Seoul residence on February 16, 2025. Authorities ruled her death a s*icide, with no signs of foul play detected.

In the wake of her passing, Korean media outlets highlighted Kim Sae-ron's efforts to make amends following a drunk driving incident in May 2022. On May 18, 2022, she was involved in a DUI accident in Seoul's Gangnam District, where she crashed into a transformer, leading to a power outage that affected 57 nearby businesses for approximately five hours.

On February 18, 2025, Kookmin Ilbo reported that Kim Sae-ron took personal responsibility for the incident by visiting each of the 57 affected establishments to offer apologies and financial compensation for the damages incurred. This gesture was considered uncommon among celebrities, with one store owner expressing surprise at her personal visit. The owner said,

“I was surprised that Kim Sae-ron came to apologize in person.”

Late Kim Sae-ron's DUI incident reportedly ended her career, pushing her to do part-time jobs at cafés

On May 18, 2022, around 8:00 a.m. KST, Kim Sae-ron was driving under the influence in the Cheongdam neighborhood of Seoul's Gangnam District. She lost control of her vehicle, colliding with multiple objects, including guardrails, trees, and a transformer.

The collision with the transformer caused a five-hour power outage, impacting 57 businesses.

Kim Sae-ron’s agency, Gold Medalist, acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating she was reflecting on her mistake and committed to compensation. True to her word, the Bloodhounds actress personally visited affected businesses to apologize and provide financial restitution.

The legal consequences of the incident unfolded over several months. On December 16, 2022, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicted Kim without detention on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act, specifically for drunk driving and failing to take action after the accident.

A passenger in her vehicle at the time was also indicted without detention for aiding and abetting drunk driving. During a court appearance on March 8, 2023, prosecutors sought a fine of 20 million won (approximately $13,846.58) for Kim Sae-ron's offenses.

In her defense, the late actress expressed deep remorse, stating,

"This will never happen again. I'm sorry. I regret my actions, and I'm reflecting on them. I've quit drinking and sold my car. I'm the breadwinner of my family, and it's been difficult for me to make ends meet. Please have mercy on me." (as translated by Allkpop)

She also disclosed that she had taken on part-time work at a café to cope with financial difficulties resulting from the incident.

The DUI incident had immediate and long-term effects on her career. She was removed from the television series Trolley and faced significant public backlash for starring in Bloodhounds. This led to her abrupt removal from Bloodhounds in the between of season 1.

Her agency, Gold Medalist, chose not to renew her contract, leading to their separation in December 2022.

In an attempt to return to her acting career, the late actress was cast in the play Dongchimi in April 2024. However, due to health issues, she withdrew from the production shortly thereafter. She also got an opportunity to work in director Shin Jae-ho's film, Guitar Man.

According to reports, Kim Sae-ron's funeral is scheduled to take place at the funeral hall of Seoul Asan Medical Center in Pungnap 2-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul. The casket will be carried out on February 19 at 6:20 a.m. KST.

