Kim Sae-Ron's DUI scandal timeline explored as BloodHound actress' death sparks debate over "double standards" in Korean industry

On February 16, 2025, news broke of actress Kim Sae-ron’s sudden passing, shocking the South Korean entertainment industry. Police reported that the actress, aged 24, was found deceased at her residence in Seongdong-gu, Seoul. A friend discovered her body and notified authorities at approximately 4:50 p.m. Investigators found no evidence of foul play, and the cause of death remains under investigation.

Kim Sae-Ron, who debuted as a child actor in 2009, saw her career unravel, following a DUI incident in May 2022. Her conviction, which led to a 20 million won fine in 2023, forced her to withdraw from major projects like the drama Trolley, and her role in Bloodhounds was restructured, causing production delays and losses.

The scandal sparked a wave of online criticism, leaving Kim Sae-ron to face significant backlash and career isolation.

Following her death, netizens took to social media to condemn the harsh treatment Kim Sae-ron endured compared to male stars. Many pointed to South Korea’s gendered double standards, highlighting how male celebrities accused of severe crimes often return to the spotlight, while female stars face lasting consequences for comparatively lesser offenses.

kim saeron faced hell for her scandal but men do worse but still get movie deals, comeback stages, and public sympathy. the double standards in this industry are disgusting," an X user commented.

An X user, @kookvmin95 wrote,

"insane how male celebrities in South Korea, return to the industry, after committing the worst crimes but a woman is condemned for drunk driving for years when she has already payed for her actions and reflected on it. rest in peace kim saeron."

Others also reacted to her passing by condemning South Korea’s double standards, noting how male celebrities convicted of severe crimes often return to prominence, while female stars like Kim Sae-Ron face career-ending consequences for lesser offenses.

"a male celebrity’s scandal is just a hiatus, but for a female celebrity, it’s a career death sentence (even death itself). rest in peace, kim saeron. I will only remember all the good things," a user wrote.

"It is proven that scandals only destroy women. Many Korean men have their careers intact even after doing much worse things. They go to the army or take a hiatus and when they come back it's as if nothing had happened.," another netizen remarked.

"rest in peace, kim saeron. we all witnessed how k-media & k-netizen bullied this woman. she is not innocent but there are men out there who did the worst but still walking & acting in the industry," a person added.

Others also pointed out how popular series like Squid Game, which faced criticism for casting male actors with controversial pasts, received praise, while female celebrities in similar situations faced harsher judgment.

"Let's not forget the fact people on social media also ridiculed the fck out of her for years and boycotted her. but the same people went around and watched series like squid games," a person commented.

"The way Kim Saeron was condemned by all of Korean society for drunk driving while male ra*ists and pe*ophiles are rewarded by letting them appear in Netflix's most successful series, just Wow," another X user wrote.

"a male celebrity’s scandal is just a hiatus, but for a female celebrity, it’s a career death sentence (even death itself). Kim Saeron, Jessi. They lost their career. Not unlike those men who abused women n still ended up on Squid Game n continue their career. One is in the PH," a user added.

Detailed timeline of Kim Sae-Ron's DUI scandal and aftermath:

Here's the full timeline of Kim Sae-Ron's Driving Under the Influence (DUI) controversy explored:

May 18, 2022: Kim Sae-ron crashes her vehicle into a transformer in Gangnam, causing power outages. She refuses a breathalyzer, requesting a blood test.

Kim Sae-ron crashes her vehicle into a transformer in Gangnam, causing power outages. She refuses a breathalyzer, requesting a blood test. June 7, 2022: Her blood test results show a 0.2% BAC, leading to the cancellation of her driver’s license.

Her blood test results show a 0.2% BAC, leading to the cancellation of her driver’s license. December 18, 2022: The Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office indicts her without detention.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office indicts her without detention. March 8, 2023: At her first trial, Kim Sae-ron apologizes, pleads for leniency, and reveals financial difficulties, claiming to have taken part-time work.

At her first trial, Kim Sae-ron apologizes, pleads for leniency, and reveals financial difficulties, claiming to have taken part-time work. April 5, 2023: Kim is fined 20 million won and vows to make amends.

Kim is fined 20 million won and vows to make amends. June 13, 2023: Bloodhounds director Kim Joo-hwan reveals the production's struggles due to her scandal, including script rewrites and financial losses.

Bloodhounds director Kim Joo-hwan reveals the production's struggles due to her scandal, including script rewrites and financial losses. October 2024: Kim attempts a return, appearing on the set of a low-budget film Guitar Man, her first public project since the scandal.

In March 2024, Kim Sae-ron further sparked a backlash by sharing and quickly deleting a photo with actor Kim Soo-hyun, fueling dating rumors. The incident added to public scrutiny and renewed criticism from netizens. Additionally, her abrupt exit from the 2022 drama Dear. M due to billing disputes previously damaged her industry reputation.

