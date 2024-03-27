“I will not be making a statement”: Actress Kim Sae-ron responds amid speculations and controversies surrounding her photo with Kim Soo-hyun

Rumors have been swirling online for the past few days regarding the connection between Kim Soo-hyun, the lead of Queen of Tears, and actress Kim Sae-ron. This time, the rumors are not unfounded, as they originated from the actress's now-deleted Instagram story.

The actor, already in the limelight due to his recent drama, sparked speculation about a possible relationship when the actress shared a cozy selfie of them. Fans, engrossed in the drama and its lead actors, were taken aback by the unexpected connection between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron.

On March 27, 2024, she released a statement via MyDaily, stating that she prefers not to comment on their relationship or the photo she posted. Her revelation said:

“I will not be making a statement."

Kim Sae-ron finally comments upon her allegedly controversial selfie with Kim Soo-hyun

On March 27, Kim Sae-ron, during her second phone call with news outlet MyDaily, stated:

"I really thought hard to myself and I feel that it would help me to be silent. I will not be making a statement and will no longer comment"

Previously, two days ago, on March 25, the Bloodhounds' actress revealed exclusively via MyDaily that:

"I am currently organizing my statement. I will deliver my position as soon as it is sorted out."

However, despite the ongoing speculations, no statement had been released for several days, leaving many press outlets and the public eagerly awaiting her response.

During this period, remarks from acquaintances of Kim Sae-ron surfaced, suggesting that complex circumstances were preventing her from speaking out and clarifying, emphasizing that there was no romantic involvement. It led to further speculation, including reported claims that Kim Sae-ron posted the photos for self-promotional purposes.

MyDaily had also received some anonymous reports about Sae-ron not being affiliated with Kim Soo-hyun. However, the firm chose not to disclose it until getting any confirmation from the star herself.

It has also been reported that Kim Soo-hyun has stronger legal representation and protection as compared to the actress. When the controversial image was first posted on March 24, Gold Medalist Kim Soo-hyun's agency drew a clear line, stating:

"The rumors surrounding Kim Soo-hyun's romantic relationship are groundless. The photos circulating online seem to have been taken during his time with a previous agency, and the intention behind Kim Saeron's actions remains unknown."

Kim Sae-ron previously worked as an actor under the same agency, but her contract with them expired in May 2022 following a drunk-driving controversy.

Sae-ron's silence, along with Soo-hyun's stance bordering on termination, has made her a target of public scrutiny. Criticisms, including accusations of causing harm to the actor’s drama "Queen of Tears" and a string of past controversies, have fueled public outrage. Whether posting the photos was a mistake or intentional, however, remains unknown.

MyDaily sought to understand Kim Sae-ron's circumstances. Respecting her opinion about choosing to remain silent. The firm chose to refrain from further inquiries.

However, fans have raised concerns and want a proper statement from her. According to them, the repercussions of a single photo are the result of accumulated reckless behavior from the actress, and she should have refrained from it, especially during the high time of Soo-hyun’s drama Queen of Tears.

Meanwhile, some fans have also risen to her support, saying that it was responsible enough of her to release an official statement, no matter what the circumstances.