The upcoming release of Squid Game 2 faces confusing backlash due to actor T.O.P’s past controversies

Squid Game 2 recently released its official teaser, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the premiere of the upcoming second season. The release of official materials has heightened excitement, but it goes hand in hand with some concerning controversies. The inclusion of T.O.P from BigBang, a prominent figure in the Korean entertainment industry, has stirred up past controversies.

Fans are navigating a mix of anticipation and worry as T.O.P's history, including reported bullying and drug scandals, has resurfaced. His casting in the series faced criticism last year as well, when the cast of second season was announced. These pre-release challenges, fueled by controversies, raise concerns about the smooth journey of the series, and fans are expressing their apprehensions.

The confirmation of the release of Squid Game 2 in 2024, along with the unveiling of still cuts and teaser videos featuring the bigs of the series, has sparked anticipation and excitement among the fans. The Netflix original series revolves around individuals risking their lives in extreme games for a mysterious survival prize of 4.56 billion won.

Initially released in 2021, the show gained global popularity, earning multiple awards at the 74th Emmy Awards, where Lee Jung-jae won "Best Lead Actor," Jung Ho-yeon won the "Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor," and director Hwang Dong-hyuk received the "Best Director award," creating a phenomenon known as the 'Squid Game' craze.

Scheduled for release in 2024, season 2 has recently teased viewers with promotional videos and still images, featuring a star-studded cast including Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Gong Yoo, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-wook, Yang Dong-geun, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-sim, Lee Da-wit, Choi Seung-hyun (T.O.P), No Jae-won, Jo Yoo-ri, and Won Ji-an.

In the released teaser of Squid Game 2, Lee Jung-jae, sporting red hair, receives a mysterious phone call, foreshadowing intense choices and revenge. However, controversies surrounded Squid Game 2 before the official details were disclosed. The involvement of T.O.P, who faced drug charges in 2017, and allegations of bullying during the filming process have raised concerns among the audience.

T.O.P, having been convicted of marijuana use in 2017, received a suspended sentence of 10 months in prison with 2 years of probation. Last year, his exclusive contract with YG Entertainment expired, and he hinted at retirement, responding to a netizen's comment with,

"I have no plans to return."

As T.O.P makes a potential comeback in the entertainment industry with Squid Game, suspicions arose regarding the casting process, with suggestions that his friendship with Lee Jung-jae influenced the decision. However, the latter's representatives said that casting decisions rest with the director and production company.

"The casting of the work is the authority of the director and the production company. Actor Lee Jung-jae knows better than anyone that many actors are auditioning and working hard to appear in Squid Game 2."

The public response to Squid Game 2 is now a mix of excitement and concern, with fans eager to see if the series can overcome the controversies and recreate the global success of the first season.