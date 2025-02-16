“There was absolutely no hint": Kim Sae-ron’s friend reveals actress’ final moments and plans for a comeback before her death at 24

On February 16, 2025, OSEN released that actress Kim Sae-ron passed away at the age of 24, leaving family, friends, and fans in deep sorrow. The exact reason of her death is not yet known. In an interview on the 16th, one of her close associates revealed that the last time he saw her was at the end of last year.

The associate recalled that she had been preparing for a comeback with the film Guitar Man and had also talked about making a living through acting. The actress has previously starred in dramas like Bloodhounds, Hi! School Love On, and The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim, etc.

The associate went on to explain that Kim Sae-ron had recently changed her name to Kim A-im and was in the midst of new ventures. Among these plans was the launch of her own café, a project she was organizing with friends, as well as her anticipated return to the entertainment industry.

The associate expressed disbelief over the sudden turn of events, noting that the actress had even been planning to relocate in connection with the café venture. She had originally worked at another café, but due to the challenges of balancing her filming schedule with her job there, she had decided it was best to leave and pursue a new opportunity. However, those plans now find themselves in vain due to her sudden passing.

His words were,

“There was absolutely no hint that anything was wrong. I even told her to call me if she ever felt overwhelmed or faced any difficulty.”

Actress Kim Sae-ron passes away at the age of 24

Kim Sae-ron's untimely death has caused the entire K-pop community to mourn. In addition to the above-mentioned information, in a separate report, OSEN journalist Min Kyung-hoon provided more context regarding her recent legal troubles. The actress had been indicted on charges including violations of the Road Traffic Act, specifically for drunk driving before.

As reported on Naver, on the morning of February 5, she attended her first trial sentencing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul. It was reported that, last May in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, while under the influence of alcohol, she had lost control of her vehicle, causing it to repeatedly strike a guardrail, roadside trees, and a transformer. The details of this incident, as reported on April 5, 2023, remain a somber reminder of the challenges she faced.

Expressing his regret, her associate mentioned that the Bloodhounds' actor had been actively planning her future, discussing not only the café opening but also her potential relocation.

"Kim Sae-ron had recently changed her name to Kim A-im, and she was preparing to open her own café while also planning a return to the entertainment industry. I still can’t believe it. The reason she decided to open a café was that she had to skip her work schedule at the café where she used to work in order to film projects, and since that wasn’t easy, she eventually quit her job there," he shared.

His words conveyed the sense of loss and disbelief felt by those who knew her.

As for her funeral arrangements, the associate confirmed that no final plans have been made at this time, leaving many questions unanswered about how to commemorate her life. It has been confirmed that Kim Sae-ron passed away at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, that afternoon, and the police are now investigating the detailed circumstances surrounding her death.

Kim Sae-ron's career

Kim Sae-ron began her career in the limelight at a very young age. She debuted in 2001 as the cover model for the magazine Angpang and started her journey as a child actress with the 2009 film Traveler. Over the years, she made an impact with her performance in the film The Man from Nowhere, and later appeared in movies such as Manhole, Doheeya, Manshin, and Nun-gil.

Her television credits include popular dramas like Can You Hear My Heart, The Queen's Classroom, Nobody Knows, and Hunting Dogs, among others, which have left a mark on the K-industry.

Kim Sae-ron’s passing is a tragic loss that has left a void in the world of entertainment, and her legacy will continue to be remembered by those whose lives she touched as well as her fans.

