What happened to Kim Sae-ron? Everything we know so far as Bloodhounds actress reportedly found dead aged 24

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her Seoul home on February 16, 2025. The 24-year-old actress, renowned for her roles in films like The Man from Nowhere and the series Bloodhounds, was discovered by a friend who promptly notified the authorities.

On February 16, 2025, Kookmin Ilbo reported that Kim Sae-ron's friend discovered her unconcious at her house. The actress was supposed to meet her friend at that time. The police confirmed that the actress was discovered dead at the time of report.

Reuters reported that the police stated that there were no immediate signs of foul play or break-ins at her residence. Authorities stated that the investigations into the exact circumstances of her death are ongoing.

“So far, no evidence of external intrusion or other criminal suspicions have been confirmed. The circumstances of death are under investigation,” they said.

Born in 2000, Kim Sae-ron began her acting career at the age of nine. She garnered attention for her 2010 film The Man from Nowhere, where she starred alongside Won Bin.

Subsequently she appeared in films like The Neighbor (2012) and various television dramas.

Kim Sae-ron's 2022 DUI incident leading to financial and personal struggles

Kim Sae-ron's career faced a significant setback in May 2022 due to a drunk driving incident. On the morning of May 18, she was driving in Seoul's Gangnam District when she collided with multiple structures, including guardrails, street trees, and a transformer.

The damaged transformer led to a power outage affecting approximately 57 nearby businesses for several hours.

Following the incident, the Bloodhounds actress attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by the police. She refused a breathalyzer test, opting instead for a blood test, which later revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.2%, significantly above the legal limit.

In response to the public outcry, her agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement:

"Kim Sae Ron is in the midst of reflecting deeply on her clear wrongdoings. She is also currently doing her best to compensate for the damages caused by the accident as much as she can, and she plans to take responsibility and do her utmost up until the very end."

The repercussions of the DUI were immediate and severe. The actress withdrew from the SBS drama Trolley and faced potential lawsuits from production companies due to disruptions caused by her sudden exit.

She was also removed in between Bloodhounds season 1. The plot of her character, Cha Hyeon-ju, was altered due to the DUI incident. Cha Hyeon-ju vanished before the season finale and was nowhere to be found.

The aftermath of the DUI incident took a toll on Kim Sae-ron's personal and financial well-being. Reports emerged in November 2022 that she had taken up a part-time job at a café to cope with financial difficulties, having spent a significant portion of her savings on compensations related to the accident.

In March 2023, during her trial, prosecutors sought a fine of 20 million won (approximately $13,874.84). She appealed for leniency, citing her financial hardships and expressing deep remorse for her actions. She stated that she had ceased drinking entirely and was committed to making amends.

Despite the controversies, the Bloodhounds actress sought to rebuild her career. In October 2024, reports indicated that she was filming for a low-budget movie, marking her return to the acting scene after a prolonged hiatus.

Tragically, just months after her attempted comeback, Kim Sae-ron was found deceased in her residence. The exact cause of her death remains under investigation.

