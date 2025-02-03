What happened to Barbie Hsu? Cause of death explored as Taiwanese actress and TV host dies aged 48

On February 3, 2025, Korea Economic TV reported that Taiwanese actress and television host Barbie Hsu, affectionately known as "Big S," passed away at the age of 48 due to complications from influenza-induced pneumonia. Her sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed the tragic news on February 3, 2025, stating that Barbie fell ill during a family trip to Japan over the Lunar New Year holiday.

Barbie's sudden passing has elicited an outpouring of grief and condolences from fans and colleagues across the globe. Her sister, Dee Hsu, expressed her sorrow in a heartfelt statement:

"Our whole family came to Japan for a trip, but my most precious and affectionate sister, Bobby Xu, unfortunately left us due to pneumonia caused by influenza."

Pinkvilla further reported that Barbie Hsu's news of death started circulating across Taiwan on February 2, 2025, through social media chatter. The late actress' former husband, Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei, changed his profile picture on WeChat to black.

Following this, the actress' sister confirmed the news.

More about the late Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu

Barbie Hsu first gained recognition for her role as Shan Cai in the 2001 Taiwanese television drama, Meteor Garden, which became a cultural phenomenon across East Asia. The series not only catapulted her to fame but also played a significant role in popularizing Taiwanese dramas internationally.

Born on October 6, 1976, in Taipei, Taiwan, Barbie began her career in the entertainment industry alongside her younger sister, Dee Hsu. The duo formed the pop group S.O.S., later rebranded as ASOS, and co-hosted several variety shows, including Guess and 100% Entertainment.

Throughout her career, Barbie Hsu's notable works include the television series Mars (2004), where she starred opposite Vic Chou, and Corner with Love (2007). She also appeared in films such as Connected (2008) and My So-called Love (2008).

In her personal life, Barbie married Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei in 2010, with whom she had two children. The couple divorced in 2021. In 2022, she rekindled her relationship with South Korean musician DJ Koo (Koo Jun-yup), whom she had dated in the late 1990s, and the two got married shortly thereafter.

The news of her death quickly became the top trending topic on China's Weibo microblogging platform, reflecting the deep regard and affection held for her by her fans.

Barbie Hsu is survived by her husband, DJ Koo, and her two children. Details regarding memorial services have not been made public at this time.

