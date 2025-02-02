"She was insulted in the harshest way”— TV Host Xu Shengme reveals Zhao Lusi’s timeline of struggles leading to her critical condition

On January 25, 2025, Chinese actress Zhao Lusi made her first public appearance after recovering from her mental illness that had severely affected her speech and physical movement problems.

Before this, the Chinese media channel News Dig (新聞挖挖哇) released a video on YouTube in which Taiwanese media personality Xu Shengmei revealed the dire circumstances surrounding Zhao Lusi's struggles.

Xu Shengmei narrated how the actress endured immense pressure at work for 40 consecutive days, despite being one of the well-known celebrities in China and Taiwan.

"No rest for 40 days. From her birthday until that time, something went wrong. 40 days means she hasn't rested at all... After she was taken to the hospital, we saw a series of photos appearing such as struggling to breathe and requiring oxygen. I heard that even during her condition like this she endured during the period and the prodcution team didn't let her leave."

The Taiwanese media personality also revealed that Zhao Lusi was slapped by her agents and bullied for two hours in a bathroom after she didn't pass an audition.

"There was an incident where she didn't pass an audition. She was taken to the bathroom. Her agents humiliated her for hours. Verbally abused her and bullied for two hours. It wasn't just words. She was insulted in the harshest ways. Told, she was 'too fat with this kind of body.' It was pure humiliation. And, then, she was slapped and hit."

Taiwanese media personality Xu Shengmei reveals the details of Zhao Lusi's case. (Image via X/@itsmejodiiii)

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi's alleged physical abuse and mental illness deterioration

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi, born on November 9, 1998, in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, has rapidly ascended in the entertainment industry. She earned acclaim for her roles in dramas such as Oh! My Emperor and The Romance of Tiger and Rose.

However, behind her on-screen success lies a series of personal and professional challenges that have significantly impacted her mental and physical health.

In December 2024, concerns about Zhao's well-being intensified when images surfaced of her in a wheelchair, appearing frail and requiring assistance. Her studio promptly addressed these concerns, confirming that Zhao had experienced a sudden health issue on December 18, which necessitated immediate medical attention.

Consequently, all her professional engagements were suspended to prioritize her recovery. Further insights into Zhao Lusi's condition were provided by actress Wei Xiao, a close friend and co-star from The Romance of Tiger and Rose.

On January 1, 2025, Zhao shared an emotional post on Weibo, disclosing that she had been a victim of physical abuse in her workplace. She recounted experiences from her school days when she was punished for not achieving good grades and drew parallels to her later experiences in the entertainment industry.

Zhao Lusi implied that the abuse came from someone in a supervisory position within her professional environment. On December 31, 2024, Koreaboo reported that a close friend of Zhao, with her consent, provided further details about a specific incident in April 2019.

According to the friend's account, Zhao Lusi was verbally and physically assaulted by a superior during a work-related event. The confrontation escalated to the point where Zhao attempted to leave, but the individual pursued her, resulting in physical harm. This incident left Zhao deeply shaken, and she continued to experience nightmares related to the incident years later.

On January 2, 2025, the Straits Times reported that in her Weibo post, the actress revealed that she has been suffering from depression since 2019. She began seeking psychological help in 2021 after her mental health started to manifest in physical ailments, including pneumonia, hives, and hearing loss in 2023.

The loss of loved ones during this period further exacerbated her condition. By 2024, the actress experienced frequent episodes of nausea, dizziness, joint pain, and heightened allergic reactions. These compounded health issues culminated in a significant decline in her physical state, leading to a temporary loss of speech and mobility.

On January 2, 2025, MyDramaList reported that in response to these revelations, Li Wei, the former CEO of Galaxy Cool Entertainment, where Zhao was previously managed, issued a statement denying any abuse towards Zhao. He stated:

"When I learned about Zhao Lusi's health condition, I immediately expressed my concern to her. I received her reply and finding that she was recovering, I felt very relieved. Words sometimes feel inadequate, and I blame myself for not being able to do more [to help]. I understand why her fans, out of concern for her, are attacking me because of some misunderstandings."

The public disclosure of Zhao Lusi's experiences ignited widespread discussion online about workplace abuse and mental health in the entertainment industry. Fans expressed their support for Zhao, commending her courage in speaking out and advocating for greater awareness and systemic change within the industry.

Zhao Lusi has been in rehabilitation and is still recovering.

