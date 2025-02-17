“She was sincere and thorough in her work” — Director of Kim Sae-Ron’s last film, Guitar Man, pays tribute following actress’ untimely death at 24

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her Seoul residence on February 16, 2025, at the age of 24. The actress, renowned for her roles in films such as A Brand New Life and The Man from Nowhere, was discovered by a friend who notified authorities. Police have stated that no signs of foul play have been detected, and investigations into the cause of her death are ongoing.

On February 17, 2025, in an interview with Hankook Ilbo, Guitar Man director Shin Jae-ho (who directed half of the film) reflected on his initial meeting with the Bloodhounds actress during the script reading session:

"I first met Kim Sae-ron during the script reading for 'Guitar Man.' She was so bright and down-to-earth. After the reading, we went out for a meal together and had a great conversation."

In late 2024, Kim began working on the film Guitar Man, which was half-directed by Shin Jae-ho. This project marked her return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus. Director Shin Jae-ho, known for his works such as My Love Ssagaji and The Showdown, shared his experiences working with Kim Sae-ron on this project.

Shin also highlighted Kim Sae-ron's dedication and enthusiasm for the project. He said:

"She was full of energy. Even though she had been acting for a long time, she was incredibly professional. On set, she didn't feel like a young actress; she had the presence of a senior colleague. Among the cast of 'Guitar Man,' she had the most experience and showed remarkable skill."

He expressed profound sorrow upon hearing the news of her passing, stating that her energy and passion left a lasting impression on the entire team. Shin Jae-ho further added that Kim Sae-ron was "sincere and thorough in her work" and often gave gifts to the crew members.

"Kim always made being on set fun. She was sincere and thorough in her work but easygoing in her daily life. She gave presents to the staff and made many happy memories. Many staff members contacted me yesterday expressing how sad they were by her passing."

Guitar Man was anticipated to be a pivotal film in the late actress' career post her DUI controversy in 2022. The film centers around the journey of a musician striving for his dreams and it is currently reported to be under post-production.

More about the late South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron

Kim Sae-ron's career commenced at the age of nine, quickly establishing her as a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry. Her performance in A Brand New Life (2009) garnered critical acclaim and led to an invitation to the Cannes Film Festival, marking her as a rising star.

She was nominated at the 2010 Asian Film Awards for 'Best Newcomer.' She also won the 2010 Buil Film Awards in 'Best New Actress' for A Brand New Life (2009).

She was nominated for 'Best New Actress—Film' at the 2011 Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in The Man from Nowhere (2010). Later, she won the 2014 Blue Dragon Film Awards in 'Best New Actress' for A Girl at My Door.

However, she faced a significant setback in May 2022 when she was involved in a drunk driving incident in Seoul's Gangnam District. The accident resulted in her vehicle colliding with a transformer, causing a power outage that affected approximately 57 nearby businesses for several hours.

This event led to public backlash and a fine of 20 million won (approximately $13,850). In the aftermath, Kim took a hiatus from acting, stepping down from her role in the SBS drama, Trolley.

Meanwhile, in 2023, she appeared in the Netflix series Bloodhounds, portraying Cha Hyeon-ju. The series, based on Jung Chan's webtoon Sanyanggaedeul, received positive reviews.

Kim Sae-ron's sudden demise has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike. Many took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the actress, celebrating her contributions to cinema and television.

