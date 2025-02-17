5 best Kim Sae-ron movies and dramas to remember as star passes away

On February 16, 2025, the South Korean media outlet The JoongAng reported that Kim Sae-ron passed away at the age of 26, leaving the K-drama world shocked. According to the report, the Seoul Seongdong Police Station received a report at around 5 pm Korean Standard Time. She was reportedly found dead by a friend, with whom she had scheduled an appointment that day.

Featuring late actress Kim Sae-ron (Image via @ron_sae/ Instagram)

According to the Seoul Seongdong Police Station, there was no sign of crime. A source from the authority reported (as translated by Soompi):

"There were no signs of crime, including break-in, and we are investigating the exact circumstances of her passing. We kindly ask for consideration of the deceased and the bereaved family and that you refrain from speculating about the specific circumstances and manner of death. We ask for your understanding that the police cannot confirm.”

Following Kim Sae-ron's demise, here are five movies and dramas that remember her as an artist.

Kim Sae-ron's five best movies and dramas as she passed away at the age of 24

1) The Great Shaman Ga Doo-Shim

'Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim' (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Hulu, and Kakao TV

Cast: Kim Sae-ron, Nam Da-reum, Yoo Sun-ho, and others

The fantasy and mystery drama, The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim, revolved around a high school girl who had to transfer to a haunted school. At the educational institution, she had to face peculiarities and found students committing s*icide after coming last in the examination.

The female actress played the character of a teenager who could see spirits. She had a history where her grandmother passed away while trying to cage an evil spirit. Subsequently, she was head over heels for Na Woo-soo to eradicate the existence of malevolent spirits from the high school.

2) Mirror of the Witch

Featuring 'Mirror of the Witch' Cast (Image via Rakuten Viki site)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Kim Sae-ron, Yoon Shi-yoon, Yeom Jung-ah, and Lee Sung-jae

Mirror of the Witch, also known as The Secret Healer, was inspired by a book titled Dongui Bogam. The historical drama followed the story of a girl named Seo-Ri, who became a witch even though she was destined to be a princess. She was cursed and subsequently abandoned in the mountains, where she met her destiny.

The female actress took the role of the female protagonist Yeon-Hee, aka Seo-Ri, in the series Mirror of the Witch.

3) A Brand New Life

Where to watch: Asian Crush and Tubi

Cast: Kim Sae-ron, Go Ah-sung, Park Myung-shin, Park Do-yeon, and others

Kim Sae-ron made her acting debut with the film A Brand New Life in 2009. The movie was helmed by the French-Korean filmmaker Ounie Lecomte. Sae-ron rose to prominence in South Korea with her role as a nine-year-old girl, named Jin-hee. The movie showcased the story of Jin-hee, who was abandoned by her father at a Catholic orphanage after remarrying.

Before abandoning, her father provided her with new clothes and gifts to persuade her that she was going on a trip. However, he never returned. As the character tried to navigate her new life at the place, she eventually became violent with the surroundings. Subsequently, she was adopted by a French couple.

4) The Man From Nowhere

Featuring 'The Man from Nowhere Cast' (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: iQIYI, Rakuten Viki, Prime Video, Tubi, Netflix and other platforms

Cast: Won-bin, Kim Sae-ron, Kim Hee-won, Kim Tae-hoon, and others

The thriller and crime drama The Man From Nowhere follows the story of how an individual named Cha Tae-shik, who owned a pawnshop, and had a showdown with drug dealers. After his only little friend, So-mi, was abducted by a powerful and frightening organized crime group, he embarked on a dangerous journey to protect her.

Kim Sae-ron played the role of a little girl So-mi, who was abducted by drug dealers.

5) Leverage

Featuring Kim Sas-rin in Leverage as a former fencing athlete (Image via @ron_sae/ Instagram)

Where to watch: iQIYI

Cast: Lee Dong-gun, Jeon Hye-bin, Kim Sae-ron, Kim Kwon, and Yeo Hoe-hyun

The drama Leverage followed the story of an ex-insurance investigator, who formed a team featuring con artists and thieves to catch the bad people. It was the remake of the US television series Leverage aired between 2008 and 2012.

The female actress played the role of a former national fencing athlete, Go Na-byul. Using quick moments and flexibility, she helped the team to sneak into different places.

Kim Sae-ron has starred in several shows, including Love Playlist Season 4, To Be Continued, Hi! School - Love On, Ordinary People, Manhole, A Girl at My Door, MANSHIN: Ten Thousand Spirits, Bloodhounds, amidst other projects.

