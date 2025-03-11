"Please save me... I beg of you" — Kim Sae-ron's alleged message to Kim Soo-hyun surfaces amid ongoing controversy

An alleged message from the late actress Kim Sae-ron to Kim Soo-hyun has surfaced amid growing allegations involving their past relationship and financial disputes. On March 11, 2025, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun revealed a message allegedly sent by Kim Sae-ron on March 19, 2024.

In the alleged message, Sae-ron pleaded to Kim Soo-hyun for more time to settle her financial obligations with Gold Medalist. Gold Medalist is a company co-founded by Kim Soo-hyun's cousin Lee Sa-rang and used to manage the actress until her DUI incident in 2022.

Back in 2022, Kim Sae-ron was charged with a DUI after crashing into an electric transformer while driving allegedly under the influence. As per Sports Chosun's report, at that time, Gold Medalist covered 700 million KRW on her behalf.

Kim Sae-ron later offered to repay the amount gradually through her work. Kim Soo-hyun also allegedly assured her that she would not need to repay it immediately.

However, in 2024, she was suddenly met with a lawsuit demanding full repayment. In the message, Kim Sae-ron allegedly appeals directly to Kim Soo-hyun. A translation of the alleged message reads:

"Oppa, this is Sae-ron. I received the letter of certification today, that [your company] is suing me. You said that you would give me ample time, so I’m working hard, preparing to make a comeback."

Further in the message, the late actress requested more time to repay the money, writing:

"I will pay you back with a percentage from each work. I’m not saying that I won’t pay you back, but if you suddenly ask for [krw]7 ok[/krw] right now, I really can’t do anything. It’s not that I won’t, but I can’t. Do you really have to take it as far as a lawsuit? Please save me… I beg of you. Give me some time."

Kim Sae-ron's aunt accuses Kim Soo-hyun of contributing to the actress's tragic death, but Gold Medalist denies allegations

Actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead on February 16, 2025, sparking a series of controversies in the aftermath. On March 10, STARNEWS reported that Kim Sae-ron’s aunt had publicly accused actor Kim Soo-hyun of contributing to the late actress's struggles.

She further claimed that Gold Medalist also initially asked for 20 billion KRW as penalty fees, extending the initial amount of debt. She claims that all these led to the actress’s tragic demise.

Speaking on former reporter Kim Se-ui's YouTube channel, Garosero Research Institute, the aunt alleged that Kim Soo-hyun's actions played a role in Kim Sae-ron's death. According to her claims, Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun began dating in 2015, when she was 15 and he was 27. Their relationship allegedly lasted for six years.

In 2019, after Kim Soo-hyun joined his agency, Gold Medalist, according to STARNEWS, Sae-ron joined him instead of renewing her contract with YG Entertainment. The aunt alleged that, as his girlfriend, Kim Sae-ron contributed to the company's foundation by mentoring new actors and providing acting guidance.

Expand Tweet

As per the aunt, following Kim Sae Ron's DUI incident, Gold Medalist covered 700 million KRW in damages, allegedly assuring her there was no obligation to repay the sum.

As per STARNEWS, the aunt claimed that Kim Sae-Ron remained grateful for the financial support and expressed her willingness to eventually pay back the amount through her work.

However, in 2024, she was unexpectedly served a notice demanding repayment, as per a report by Koreaboo on March 11. The aunt claimed that Kim Sae-ron attempted to contact Kim Soo-hyun, but he did not respond.

The aunt claimed that during this period, while Kim Soo-hyun's drama Queen of Tears was airing, Sae-ron posted a photo of them together on Instagram. However, instead of responding, Gold Medalist issued a statement distancing itself from her.

STARNEWS further reported that the aunt alleged that this deepened Kim Sae-ron's distress, as she was already facing financial difficulties. She passed away on Kim Soo-hyun's birthday. The family has since claimed to possess evidence of the late actress's six-year relationship with Kim Soo-hyun, which they plan to release.

Gold Medalist, as per the outlet, has refuted all accusations, labeling them as false and defamatory. The agency released an official statement denying any romantic involvement between the actor and Kim Sae-ron. The statement read:

Expand Tweet

"All claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding Kim Soo Hyun through their YouTube broadcast are false. They alleged that the company and Kim Soo Hyun, alongside YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, harassed the late actress Kim Sae Ron."

They have disputed claims of mishandling her DUI case and rejected allegations of coordinated media attacks against her.

"Additionally, they claimed that Kim Soo Hyun had been in a romantic relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron since she was 15, that the company mishandled the situation following her DUI incident, and even that one of our managers was personally acquainted with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. These malicious accusations against the company and Kim Soo Hyun are completely untrue and unacceptable.

Gold Medalist concluded the statement by saying:

"We are currently looking into pursuing the strongest possible legal action against Garosero Research Institute for spreading false information."

The agency also expressed its condolences over Kim Sae-ron's passing. However, they also emphasized that they would take a zero-tolerance stance against misinformation. Claiming the accusations to be "solely for personal gain of the YouTuber" they requested not to amplify them.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae-ron's father has placed the blame for her passing on Lee Jin-ho, another former reporter turned YouTuber, further complicating the controversy, as reported by Koreaboo.

