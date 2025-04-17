5 K-dramas to watch while waiting for Weak Hero Class 2 

Netflix has announced the release date for the much-anticipated thriller and high school drama Weak Hero Class 2. It will premiere on April 25, 2025. The series features a star-studded cast, including Park Ji-hoon, Ryeo Un, Choi Min-yeong, Lee Min-jae, Bae Na-ra, and Lee Jun-young, among others. It's helmed and written by the director and screenwriter Yoo Su-min.
According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for the upcoming show has been provided below:
"Yeon Si-run (Park Ji-hoon) transfers to Eunjang High School and makes friends with Park Hoo-Min (Ryeo-un), Seo Joon-tae (Choi Min-young) and Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae). But, Yeon Si-run must now face an even bigger and more violent group called the Union. Members of the notorious group include Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra), and Geum Sung-je (Lee Jun-young)."
While waiting for Weak Hero Class 2, the viewers could binge-watch five K-drama series, including Extracurricular, My Name, Revenge of Others, and Vigilante.
Extracurricular, My Name, Revenge of Others, Vigilante, and other K-dramas to watch while waiting for Weak Hero Class 2
1) Weak Hero Class 1
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, Netflix, Kocowa, and Wavve
Cast: Park Ji-hoon, Choi Hyun-wook, Hong-kyung, Kim Su-gyeom, and Lee-yeon
Weak Hero Class 1 followed the story of a hardworking and reserved student, Yeon Shi-eun. As the bullying and school violence spread across the school, the male protagonist took matters into his own hands to protect his close ones. The drama was adapted from the webtoon Weak Hero, authored and illustrated by SeoPass and Kim Jin-seok, respectively.
The upcoming season of Weak Hero Class 2 is the second installment of Weak Hero Class 1. Park Ji-hoon returns for the second installment with some new faces who would seemingly continue the plot of the first season.
2) Vigilante
Where to watch: Disney+ and Hulu
Cast: Nam Joo-hyuk, Yoo Ji-tae, Kim So-jin, Lee Jun-hyuk, Kim Chul-yoon, and others
The psychological thriller drama Vigilante was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, written by CRG, and illustrated by Kim Gyu-sam. Vigilante featured the story of Kim Ji-yong, whose mother was killed by a man. However, the culprit was sentenced to only three and a half years.
As Ji-young turns older, he decides to punish criminals who get away with only light sentences in his own way. The main protagonist was a decent student at the police university before turning into a vigilante. Like Weak Hero Class 2, Vigilante showcased an intense storyline and includes similar themes, such as youth, crime, and injustice.
3) Extracurricular
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Kim Dong-hee, Park Ju-hyun, Jung Da-bin, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Min-soo, and Park Hyuk-kwon
Extracurricular is a psychological thriller that follows the story of four high school students who start committing crimes to earn money. However, they get trapped in an unpredictable and unprecedented danger. Like Weak Hero Class 2, Extracurricular has a high-school setting where the protagonist gets involved in violence, abuse, and more.
4) My Name
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, Ahn Bo-hyun, Lee Hak-joo, Kim Sang-ho, and Chang-ryul
My Name follows the story of female protagonist Yoon Jin-wook, who joined the police to avenge her father's killing. She was guided by the leader of a powerful drug ring, Choi Moo-jin. Similar to the upcoming series Weak Hero Class 2, the drama showcases the protagonist with an intense desire for revenge and keeping people in their place.
5) Revenge of Others
Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Disney+, and Hulu
Cast: Shi Ye-sun, Lomon, Seo Ji-hoon, Chae Sang-woo, Lee Soo-min, and Chung Su-bin
Revenge of Others follows the story of female protagonist Ok Chan-min, who transfers to Yongtan High School to find the cause of her twin brother's untimely death. She teams up with Ji Soo-heon, a student, to discover the truth and bring justice. Like Weak Hero Class 2, Revenge of Others included a high school setting, avenging, bullying, and violence.
Other dramas similar to Weak Hero Class 2 include Class of Lies, Pyramid Game, Night Has Come, School 2013, School 2015, School 2017, Hierarchy, Friendly Rivalry, and more.