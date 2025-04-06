5 K-dramas to watch if you liked The Art of Negotiation

The business and thriller Korean drama The Art of Negotiation features a star-studded cast, including Lee Je-hoon, Sung Dong-il, Jang Hyun-sung, Kim Dae-myung, and others. It is helmed by director Ahn Pan-seok and penned by screenwriter Lee Seung-young.

According to AsianWiki, the official synopsis for the series is as follows:

"A story following an M&A expert (Lee Je-hoon), who is known as a legendary negotiator, and his team, including Lawyer Oh Soon-young (Kim Dae-myung) and Choi Jin-soo (Cha Kang-yoon). The M&A expert specializes in large corporation deals."

Featuring Lee Je-hoon (Image via @leejehoon_official/Instagram)

The series is produced by production companies including SLL, B.A. Entertainment, and Drama House Studio. At the time of writing, nine episodes of the drama have premiered. Viewers who enjoyed The Art of Negotiation may also like the five series listed below.

Numbers, Tracer, Life, and others: 5 K-dramas similar to The Art of Negotiation

1) Numbers

Featuring L and Choi Hyun-wook (Image via Apple TV)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, and Kocowa

Cast: L, Choi Jin-hyuk, Choi Min-soo, Yeon-woo, Kim Yoo-ri, and Lee Sung-yeol

The action and thriller drama Numbers follows the story of an intelligent and charming accountant, Jang Ho-woo, who works at one of the four big accounting firms in South Korea. He is the only employee at the organization with a high school diploma. Despite this, he tackles several obstacles at the workplace and strives to achieve justice.

Similar to The Art of Negotiation, Numbers presents several cinematic elements, including mergers and acquisitions, interns, a corporate setting, dramatic employees, and more. The protagonists of both series share similar traits, such as being secretive, mysterious, and more.

2) Tracer

Featuring Yim Siwan (Image via @yim_siwang/Instagram)

Where to watch: Wavve, Rakuten Viki, and Kocowa

Cast: Yim Si-wan, Son Hyun-woo, Go Ah-sung, Park Yong-woo, Jeon Ik-ryung, Moon Won-ju, and others

The action and mystery drama Tracer depicts the story of Chief Hwang Dong-joo, who works in Taxation Division 5 at the National Tax Service. He is determined to track down money hidden from the tax service. Dong-joo has a capable team with bright individuals, including Oh-young and Seo Hye-young.

Similar to The Art of Negotiation, Tracer features high-stakes scenarios, strategic mind games, battles of intellect, fast-paced twists, psychological analysis, and more.

3) The Auditors

Where to watch: Apple TV, TVING, Rakuten Viki, and Netflix

Cast: Shin Ha-kyun, Lee Jung-ha, Jin-goo, Jo A-ram, Jung Moon-sung, and Baek Hyun-jin

The business drama The Auditors follows the story of the audit team leader Shin Cha-II, who is tasked with tackling prevailing corruption. Though he has little faith in others, he performs his duties with a calm demeanor, sharp judgment, and straightforward action.

A budding employee, Goo Han-soo, joins the team, intending to transfer to the company's Florida branch. However, his plans are halted by Shin Cha-II. Over time, the two begin to develop a mutual respect and fondness for each other.

Similar to The Art of Negotiation, The Auditors explores the theme of corporate corruption.

4) Life

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki and Netflix

Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Cho Seung-woo, Won Jin-a, Lee Kyu-hyung, Yoo Jae-myung, Moon So-ri, and others

The medical and business drama Life showcases the clash between doctors and higher management. While the former wants to safeguard the life of an individual, the latter are engrossed in keeping the power of the hospital to themselves.

Similar to The Art of Negotiation, the protagonists in Life fight to protect a business that is about to fall.

5) Misaeng: Incomplete Life

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Tubi

Cast: Yim Si-wan, Lee Sung-min, Kang So-ra, Kang Ha-neul, Kim Dae-myung, Byun Yo-han, and others

Misaeng: Incomplete Life follows the story of a former Go prodigy, Jang Geu-rae, who joins a company as an intern after failing to become a professional player. Subsequently, he meets many new people, including intern An Yeong-yi, section chief Oh Sang-shik, Jang Baek-ki, and others.

He tries to navigate and understand the different aspects of life while maintaining his humanity in the toxic workplace. Similar to The Art of Negotiation, Misaeng: Incomplete Life is set in a corporate environment.

The Art of Negotiation features twelve episodes, of which nine episodes have been released. The drama is available to stream on TVING, Rakuten Viki, and Kocowa.

