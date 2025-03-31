20 heartwarming quotes from Our Beloved Summer

The slice-of-life and romance drama Our Beloved Summer premiered from December 6, 2021, to January 25, 2022. It featured a star-studded cast, including Choi Woo-shik, Kim Sung-cheol, Roh Jeong-eui, and Kim Da-mi. The series was helmed and penned by the director and screenwriter Kim Yoon-jin and Lee Na-eun, respectively.

Our Beloved Summer tells the story of two old lovers who fell in love during high school while filming the documentary. However, they broke up for mysterious reasons, and their project went viral after ten years. Subsequently, the couple had to face each other after years because their producer friend wanted to film them again.

The series Our Beloved Summer was popular for its dialogue delivery and exceptional cinematography. Hence, some heartwarming quotes have been included in the piece for viewers to reminisce about the times they watched the show.

20+ heartwarming quotes from slice-of-life drama Our Beloved Summer

Our Beloved Summer has showcased the contrast between teenage and adult love in a poetic manner. It highlighted the story of memory, dreams, struggle, and many realistic issues.

The romance was shown in several small gestures, which pulled at the heartstrings of viewers. The 20+ heartwarming quotes from the drama Our Beloved Summer have been provided below:

1) "I've never really taken any breaks. So, I don't know how to relax. I think that's why I always work."

2) "You should stop saying things that lower the value of your work."

3) "Everyone has unforgettable memories from a certain year of their life. They cherish those memories so much that it lasts a lifetime."

4) "Every life is a work of art. And it becomes complete when all the pieces come together."

5) "I thought my life was pretty dull. But actually, I've always had pretty good moments. The only person who made my life seem pathetic was just me."

6) "Back then and even now, I want to keep living in this world forever without an end."

7) "I love things that don't change, but people change or disappear over time. That's why there are no people or time in my work."

8) "We can't just blame our surroundings. After all, it's our life we're talking about. It's our loss to think like that."

9) "The thing about love and hate is that there is a very thin line between them. They're two sides of the same coin."

10) "It's okay to be alone from the start. You'd be used to it. But being alone after being with someone isn't something I want to experience again."

11) "Looking into other people's lives is fun. You end up meeting all kinds of people in the world and end up feeling grateful for your insipid life."

12) "You should eat well when you're in pain inside."

13) "I imagined the time you spent awake alone at this hour. It must have been lonely."

14) "I really have trouble sleeping. But strangely enough, I was able to sleep soundly when you were by my side."

15) "You don't need their understanding. There's no need for you to do that. Who cares? Let them see and believe what they want. It's fine as long as you understand yourself. That's already enough."

16) "Being good at your job without empathy isn't something to be proud of. Empathy is linked to intelligence."

17) "I hate being poor because I can't be generous. I wish I could only be poor to the point that where I could handle it."

18) "I guess I wanted you to love me. I wanted to see you love only me."

19) "We're not going to break up. If we fight or break up again, just come to me like you did today. I'll grab onto you and never let go."

20) "It's hard enough defending yourself. You won't have the strength to attack. So I believe the best defense is running away."

Our Beloved Summer is available to watch on the American streaming platform Netflix.

