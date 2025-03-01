5 Choi Woo-shik dramas and movies to watch if you loved him in Melo Movie

On February 14, 2025, Netflix released all 10 episodes of Melo Movie, featuring Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young. Actor Woo-shik portrays the role of aspiring actor Ko-gyeom, who grew up watching movies every day. Initially starting his career as an extra actor, he eventually becomes a film critic.

Subsequently, his life takes a turn when he meets Mu-bi (played by Park Bo-young) and falls in love with her. According to IMDb, the official synopsis of the romance and slice-of-life series reads:

"A jaded film critic reunites with an aspiring director after years apart due to a mysterious event. Their reunion triggers buried memories and emotions, leading them to confront their shared past."

still of Choi Woo-shik (Image via Instagram/@dntlrdl)

Choi Woo-shik captivated viewers with his acting skills in Melo Movie. He effectively showcased the vulnerability, flaws, perfection, mixed emotions, and other traits associated with the complexities of his character, Ko-gyeom. Viewers who liked his character in the series can binge-watch the mentioned movies and films featuring the actor.

5 Choi Woo-shik dramas and movies to watch: Our Beloved Summer, Parasite, and others

1) Our Beloved Summer

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Kim Da-mi, Kim Sung-cheol, Roh Jeong-eui, Ahn Dong-goo, and others

The series followed the story of high school students who were each other's biggest enemies. However, during the filming of the documentary, they ended up falling for each other and broke up after five years of dating.

He played Choi Woong, a naive and cheerful person. Later, he became an illustrator through which he would showcase his creativity.

2) A Killer Paradox

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Yo-han, Lee Joong-ok, and others

A Killer Paradox is an adaptation of the webtoon named Sarinjaonangam. It follows the story of an ordinary college-going student who used to work part-time at a convenience store. One day, he got into a fight with a customer and eventually killed him in the heat of the moment. However, he later discovered that the person he murdered was a serial killer. Subsequently, he realized he could kill people with evil deeds.

Choi Woo-shik plays the role of Lee Tang, an ordinary college-going student. He transformed into a killer who would murder people with evil deeds.

3) Parasite

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jung, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, and others

The film Parasite follows the story of the difference in life between the wealthy Park Family and the poor Kim Clan. It showcased the prevalent poverty, discrimination, and unfairness in society.

He played the role of a young man named Kim Gi-woo, who used to live with his poor family in a semi-basement house. He was unemployed but was soon hired as a tutor for a rich family's daughter.

4) The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion

The male actor played the role of Gui Gong-ja, in the film The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (Image via @dntlrdl/Instagram)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Viki, iQIYI, Prime Video, and Tubi

Cast: Kim Da-mi, Jo Min-soo, Park Hee-soon, Choi Woo-shik, Go Min-si, Choi Jung-woo, and others

The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion follows the dramatic story of Ja Yoon, whose life turned upside down after she appeared on an audition program. Following her appearance, many strange people started stalking her. It is to be noted that she previously escaped from a government facility.

The male actor played the role of a nobleman, aka Gui Gong-ja, in the film The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion.

5) Wonderland

He played the role of Hyeon-soo in Wonderland (Image via @dntlrdl/Instagram)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Jang Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik, and others

The romance and sci-fi movie Wonderland revolves around a group of people who interacted with an A.I. program that made their lives easy. Through the use of A.I., they generated the A.I. version of their significant others.

Woo-shik portrayed the role of Hyeon-soo in the film Wonderland.

The male actor was reportedly confirmed to appear in several upcoming dramas, including Would You Marry Me and The Waking.

