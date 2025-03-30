"Gwansik was just a boy with big dreams too" — When Life Gives You Tangerines fans mourn Yang Gwan-sik's lost dreams & Ray-ban symbolism

Fans of the acclaimed Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines were deeply moved by the poignant portrayal of Yang Gwan-sik's unfulfilled dreams, particularly highlighted in the series' finale and its official poster.

The narrative's exploration of aspirations deferred by life's hardships has resonated with audiences worldwide. The finale poster was released on March 28, 2025, the same day on which the series aired its last four episodes on Netflix.

The official poster for the series serves as a visual metaphor for Gwan-sik's journey. In the When Life Gives You Tangerines last poster, an older Gwan-sik (Park Hae-joon) is wearing Ray-Ban sunglasses while carrying Ae-sun (Moon So-ri) on his back. Ae-sun is seen holding a copy of her published poem collections, and there is also an airplane flying above their heads.

Meanwhile, in the closing scene of When Life Gives You Tangerines, a younger Gwan-sik (played by Park Bo-gum) and Ae-sun (IU) are shown. Ae-sun is 18 and Gwan-sik is 19 in this scene—the same age when they got married and had their first daughter, Geum-myeong.

In this ending scene, Ae-sun and Gwan-sik are taking each other's pictures in the yellow canola flower field. Ae-sun tells him that she will become a famous poet and get her book published, while Gwan-sik shares that he will buy Ray-Ban sunglasses and a car and drive Ae-sun around everywhere. Ae-sun is surprised to hear that he likes cars. In response, Gwan-sik reveals that he loves cars.

They both continue to discuss how they will get married, move to America, and live there with their kids. Meanwhile, viewers draw a comparison between the ending scene and the finale poster. They discuss that the finale poster was a homage to Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's unfilled dreams, which might have come true in an alternate universe.

Fans discuss that the When Life Gives You Tangerines finale poster may hint that in a parallel timeline, Gwan-sik and Ae-sun moved to America, where she published her book and became a famous poet, and they got to live all their dreams.

Viewers add that it saddens them that Gwan-sik was just a simple boy who had big dreams, but life was so hard for him that he never got to live a day for himself.

"Yang Gwansik's dreams: - drive a jeep - wear Ray-Ban - take Aesun everywhere with the car, even to America. It pains me knowing these facts only at the end of the series. Gwansik was just a boy with big dreams too"

Fans discussed online how the poster mirrors Gwan-sik's youthful dreams but with a poignant twist: while he dons the iconic sunglasses symbolizing his earlier aspirations, the reality is far removed from the envisioned American dream. Instead, the couple finds contentment in their shared resilience and enduring love within their familiar surroundings.

"He wanted to own a ray ban so they put him in this outfit for the vol 4 teaser," a fan wrote.

"So thats why Gwansik is wearing a ray ban, Aesun holding her notebook where it depicts her as a poet and a plane above them showing they went to America living their life as they wished before," another fan wrote.

"Gwansik likes car but he rode boat all of his life for the sake of his family. Its so foul how we just told this at the very end... no wonder aesun told the kids that never once gwansik live for himself," another fan said.

Several viewers stressed how Gwan-sik had a car magazine in his boat. Although he never drove a car himself, he bought a Mercedes for his son before he died. They highlighted that Gwan-sik happily sacrificed everything for his family in When Life Gives You Tangerines.

"He even had a magazine about cars in his boat:( He never got to live a single day for himself :( He also struggled so much along with Ae-sun. The drama was so real," a fan reacted.

"Somehow i forgot Gwansik was also a goofy boy when he was young. He was just adulting too fast, giving his all to his family. Gwansik-ah, you've really done a great job in life," another fan added.

"Aesun was a dreamer. Be a poet, live in the mainland and make her mom proud. Aesun was 18 and Gwansik was 19 when their gold medal was born so they hung up their own dreams and focused on making sure their own children reached theirs," another fan wrote.

When Life Gives You Tangerines: A love story of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik tested through trials & tribulations from 1950 to 2023

Netflix's K-drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, is full of historical context and meticulous production. Set against the backdrop of Jeju Island, the series chronicles the intertwined lives of Ae-soon and Gwan-sik over six decades, offering viewers a poignant exploration of love, resilience, and the passage of time.

Set in the 1960s, When Life Gives You Tangerines shows a youthful Ae-sun. She is a strong and driven girl with aspirations that reach further than her little village by the sea. Across from her is Gwan-sik, a reliable and quiet young man who does more than speak his truth.

Their friendship carries them through the childhood years of post-war Korea, eventually evolving into a deep, lifelong relationship that overcomes barriers of poverty, expectations from society, and the trials of revealing their aspirations.

As the story develops, When Life Gives You Tangerines shows their lives through a kaleidoscopic lens. The adult Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, played by actors Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon, bring embodiment and true connection to life.

When Life Gives You Tangerines intricately weaves significant historical events into its storyline, providing a nuanced backdrop that enriches the characters' experiences. The series delves into the socio-economic challenges of the 1960s and 1970s, highlighting the struggles of rural communities on Jeju Island.

The depiction of the haenyeo, Jeju's legendary female divers, underscores themes of resilience and matriarchal strength, paying homage to the island's unique cultural heritage. Furthermore, the series touches upon pivotal moments in South Korea's history, such as the aftermath of the Korean War and the nation's rapid industrialization.

The authenticity of When Life Gives You Tangerines is largely attributed to its elaborate production design. Over 15 months, the production team constructed the entire sets that authentically represent various time periods, from the rustic charm of 1960s Jeju to the evolving urban landscapes of Seoul in the 1980s.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is available on Netflix for global streaming.

