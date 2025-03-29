“The sacrifices they make for us” — Fans react to When Life Gives You Tangerines aptly portraying parents relinquishing their dreams for their kids

Netflix's latest K-drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, earned praise for its portrayal of parental sacrifice and the complexities of family dynamics.

In the series, both Ae-sun and Gwan-sik demonstrate the archetype of parental selflessness for their children. This is perhaps best illustrated when they agree to sell their cherished home to help fund Geum-myeong's dream of attending school in Japan, which is also an emotional sacrifice for themselves.

Again, their parental altruism could not be better depicted than when Gwan-sik sells his boat, which has arguably been the family's main means of support, to bail their son out of jail.

The series does not shy away from portraying the complexities and occasional ingratitude that can arise within familial relationships. Despite Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's relentless efforts, their children at times appear unappreciative, highlighting a universal theme of generational disconnect.

This realistic portrayal has led many to reflect on their own family dynamics, with viewers noting how the drama resonates deeply with their personal experiences.

"This shows made us realize that we should cherish our parents more. It made us realize the sacrifices that they make for us," one viewer wrote on X.

These narrative arcs struck a chord with viewers, sparking widespread discussions about the often-overlooked sacrifices parents make. Viewers shared how the series reminded them of their own unintentional yet hurtful behaviors towards their parents.

"'Dad's one sided love just ended, and my one sided love (for him) just started' geumyeong not only lost her dad, she also lost someone who always patted her shoulder, who said 'dad is here' now she regrets for not done more," a fan wrote.

"Never take your parents for granted ..my heart is so heavy after watching this series.. No matter how much parents suffer and sacrifice for their children , they never find it enough, they never appreciate their parents for what they have but always complain what they don't," another fan said.

"Middle aged ae-sun asking her kid to see that her life was worth living too ... I'm literally sitting in my stupid dorm room bawling like someone robbed me and left me to die someone take me to see my mom RIGHT NOW!!!" another fan remarked.

Several viewers shared personal anecdotes after watching When Life Gives You Tangerines and how the story and scenes resonated with them.

"Regretting the way we acted with our parents is the way of saying a bitter goodbye to them at the end. It's awfully hurting to accept the fact that we just have no choice sometimes to turn back and think and speak," a fan wrote.

"Do NOT watch when life gives you tangerines if you have vivid memories of hurting your parents' feelings over things they couldn't give you when you were a kid," another fan said.

"This volume 4 hit me hard so hard in the heart especially because theres a lot of scene that feels like mirroring myself between aesun character and me as the first child daughter," another fan added.

When Life Gives You Tangerines: A poignant homage to parents' eternal love and Korea's resilient culture

Beyond the central narrative, When Life Gives You Tangerines depicts the broader community and the support systems that surround the protagonists. The inclusion of the three aunties—friends of Ae-sun's late mother—who provide unwavering support over three decades, adds depth to the story and emphasizes the importance of communal bonds.

When Life Gives You Tangerines also delves into themes of personal loss and resilience. A particularly poignant storyline involves the tragic death of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's youngest son, Dong-myeong. This event profoundly impacts the family, showcasing their journey through grief and the strength they muster to continue for the sake of their remaining children.

At the heart of the series, a representation of the haenyeo exists— the iconic diving women of Jeju. These women have gained particular notoriety for putting themselves in the ocean without modern technology to spring dinner from the ocean floor. Haenyeo culture was chosen as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO as a tribute to a sustainable, respectful collection of wealth from the sea.

The Haenyeo Museum (해녀박물관), shown in episode 16 of When Life Gives You Tangerines, was intended to acknowledge the traditions of the haenyeos. As of the 2015 census, nearly 4,500 haenyeos are still active, keeping the tradition alive.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the Dol Hareubang, a particular statue unique to Jeju and made of volcanic rock, is shown several times in the series. Often referred to as stone grandfathers, Dol Hareubang would often stand at the entrance of a village to scare away negative spirits and symbolize fertility.

Their inclusion in When Life Gives You Tangerines serves as a metaphor for protection and the island's enduring cultural heritage.

The series explores the evolving dynamics between parents and children, the sacrifices made, and the often unspoken love that binds families together.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is available on Netflix.

