"School 2021 switch couple!"- Fans react hilariously as Kim Yo-han and Hwang Bo-reum-byeol confirm to lead drama The 4th Love Revolution

On March 6, South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Kim Yo-han and Hwang Bo-reum-byeol will lead the upcoming drama The 4th Love Revolution. The announcement has sparked excitement, especially among fans of School 2021, as the two actors reunite in new roles.

Set to premiere in 2025, The 4th Love Revolution is a fresh and lively youth romance that explores an unexpected clash between two very different college students.

On March 4, 2025, Studio Dragon released a promotional video showcasing its upcoming projects. One of them, Gyeonwoo and the Fairy, stars Choo Young-woo and Cho Yi-hyun—who also played the main leads in School 2021.

With this latest casting news, fans quickly noticed an unexpected twist: the former on-screen couples from School 2021 have swapped partners in their new dramas. The coincidence has led to a wave of amused reactions. This unexpected casting choice has sparked humorous reactions online, with one fan commenting,

"School 2021 leads switch couple!! Youngwoo and Yihyun not yet graduated from high school, meanwhile Yohan and Boreumbyeol already in college"

"First, Cho Yi-hyun & Choo Young-woo Now Kim Yohan & Hwang Boreumbyeol. What's wrong with School 2021 actors?" shared one netizen.

"school reunion 2021, btw their concept is to swap partners, yesterday yi hyun and young woo, now yohan and byeol" said an X user.

"OMGGGGG THEYRE GETTING BACK TOGETHER FOR A DRAMA GONG KIJOON IS FINALLY GETTING HIS CRUSH BUT AS A DIFFERENT CHARACTER " wrote this individual on X.

"so we’re getting new dramas with, cho yihyun x cho youngwoo, kim yohan x hwang boreum byeol what in school 2021 leads switch up" read a comment on X.

Many found the casting news of The 4th Love Revolution intriguing and expressed excitement and anticipation.

"Im just sharing cause I really miss news/information about Yohan just so happy to receive something about him, our dear rabbit. Hope he can return to WEi as 6 soon and have a comeback (ofc with them having enough rest) My Yohan" wrote a fan.

"just waiting for this drama only in the genre of romance" said one netizen.

"more boreumbyeol employment!! anw is this in the same worldview of love revolution?" read another comment on X.

"It's look like interesting " added a person on X.

The 4th Love Revolution: A bold youth romance starring Kim Yo-han and Hwang Bo-reum-byeol

Directed by Yoon Sung-ho and Han In-mi, with a script penned by Creative Group Songpyeon, The 4th Love Revolution is produced by Story Mob and Binzy Works. The story unfolds when a sudden university merger combines the Computer Engineering and Modeling departments, bringing together students from completely different worlds.

At the center of this change is Kang Min-hak (Kim Yo-han), a top influencer and rising model, and Joo Yeon-san (Hwang Bo-reum-byeol), an academically gifted student with little experience in dating. Their contrasting personalities and approaches to life set the stage for a unique romance filled with humor and heart.

Kim Yo-han takes on the role of Kang Min-hak, a charismatic modeling student who skyrockets to fame after appearing on a reality dating show. With a million followers and undeniable charm, he turns heads wherever he goes.

However, beneath his polished exterior, he has a surprisingly simple and carefree mindset. His life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Joo Yeon-san, an engineering student whose world revolves around logic and academics rather than relationships.

Hwang Bo-reum-byeol plays ace of the Computer Engineering department, Joo Yeon-san, who is a young quiz prodigy. She excels in the classroom but is completely inexperienced when it comes to love.

As she navigates this unanticipated college shift, her interactions with Kang Min-hak challenge her in ways she never imagined, leading to moments of comedic misunderstandings and heartfelt growth.

With its vibrant premise, dynamic leads, and a mix of romance and humor, The 4th Love Revolution is reported by OSEN to be an exciting journey through love, self-discovery, and the unpredictable twists of college life.

As per Soompi, Hwang Bo-reum-byeol expressed her enthusiasm for both the role and reuniting with her School 2021 co-star Kim Yo-han.

"When I first read the script, I was intrigued by the emotional comic elements that I usually like. I'm also thrilled to work with Kim Yo-han again— He’s such a cheerful friend, so I think we’ll be able to film happily in a good atmosphere," she shared.

Kim Yo-han also shared his excitement about The 4th Love Revolution, saying,

"The title 'The 4th Love Revolution' was refreshing. I laughed a lot and was excited when I read the script. Also, the character 'Kang Min-hak' was fun and impressive, so I really wanted to act it. I am looking forward to showing you a new side of me."

Kim Yo-han (김요한), aka Yohan (요한), is a South Korean singer and actor and also a member of the boy group WEi and previously debuted with X1 after ranking first on Produce X 101. He began his solo music career with the digital single No More on August 25, 2020, and made his acting debut in A Love So Beautiful (2022-2021).

Hwang Bo-reum-byeol made her acting debut in the 2020 Naver TV web series The World of My 17. Beyond her role in School 2021, she has appeared in Dear.M (2022), Maestra: Strings of Truth (2023), and The Secret Romantic Guesthouse (2023–2024).

