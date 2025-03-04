"Can't wait for them"- Internet reacts to Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young's first look from coming-of-age romance drama UNknown SEOUL

tvN is set to introduce a new coming-of-age romance drama, Unknown Seoul (미지의 서울), starring Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young in the first half of 2025. On March 4, 2025, Studio Dragon unveiled a promotional video highlighting its upcoming dramas. Among the 4 projects featured has been a still shot from the drama as the first look of Unknown Seoul.

The first look at the drama captures the two leads - Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young in a quiet moment, seemingly engaged in conversation. In the still shot Park Bo-young is seen holding a phone but is focused on Park Jin-young, who is also looking back at her.

Following the release, fans expressed excitement, with many eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young. Social media buzzed with reactions, with comments such as,

"Can't wait for them🥹"

"Gonna be my therapy thank u" said one netizen.

"omg I didn’t know they had a drama coming together, another perfect duo for me this year 😁" shared an X user.

"It’s the outfit they wore to one of the fans’ fancam. The photos we have seen so far look similar to each other. Now I’m so curious!" wrote one individual on X.

"Looks more interesting than both of their current series" read one comment on X.

Others expressed anticipation for the storyline of Unknown Seoul. The excitement of seeing the combination of Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young on screen also continues to grow as fans eagerly await more details about the drama.

"ahhhhhhhh can't wait to see Jinyoung and Miss Boyoung😍😍😍 sooooo cute🥰🥰 @JINYOUNG" wrote a netizen.

"Oh my gosh, this PBY is so tiny, like a junior high school kid, so young that I didn't notice him" said this X user.

"The combination of Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young is not something I anticipated, but now, I can not wait to see their chemistry on screen. The plot is so interesting, too" posted one individual on X.

"The first image of the series #UnknownSeoul starring Jinyoung and Boyoung. It tells the story of twins who share the same features, but each one has a life opposite to the other. Due to an incident, their identities are exchanged, but events take a thorny turn when a young man invades their lives. This year's offer" added this fan.

Unknown Seoul: Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young to lead tvN’s 2025 coming-of-age drama

Unknown Seoul (미지의 서울) is an upcoming South Korean television series set to premiere on tvN in the first half of 2025. Starring Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young, the drama explores the lives of twin sisters who, despite their identical appearances, have strikingly different personalities.

The drama follows identical twin sisters Yoo Mi-ji and Yoo Mi-rae, played by Park Bo-young. Yoo Mi-ji, the younger sister, was once a rising track and field star but has since abandoned that path, embracing a carefree lifestyle.

In contrast, Yoo Mi-rae, the older sister, is a perfectionist who has followed an elite career track and now works at a government-owned company. For reasons yet to be revealed, the sisters decide to swap lives, weaving a web of audacious lies. As they navigate this deception, they find themselves experiencing life from each other's perspectives. This marks Park Bo-young's first dual role, portraying twin sisters.

Meanwhile, Lee Ho-su (Park Jin-young) is a lawyer at a prestigious law firm, known for his composed demeanor and effortless charm. On the surface, he appears confident and laid-back, but beneath that exterior lies a man who has worked relentlessly to build a stable life.

A life-altering event from his past shaped his worldview, pushing him to strive twice as hard as others to maintain a sense of normalcy. Reserved and private, Ho-su keeps his emotions guarded, living a quiet life without revealing much about himself.

However, an unexpected encounter with twin sisters Yoo Mi-ji and Yoo Mi-rae disrupts his equilibrium. As their lives intertwine, Ho-su finds himself confronting emotions and truths he had long buried.

Recent works of the cast of Unknown Seoul: Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young

Expand Tweet

Ryu Kyung-soo joins the cast of Unknown Seoul as Han Se-jin, a former hedge fund CIO who leaves the financial world behind to become a farm owner.

Unknown Seoul is directed by Park Shin-woo, known for Don't Dare to Dream (2016), It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020), Lovestruck in the City (2020–2021), and When the Stars Gossip (2024). The drama is penned by Lee Kang, the writer behind Youth of May (2021). Studio Dragon is behind the project, with co-production by Monster Union and Higround.

In recent years, Park Bo-young has starred in Netflix’s Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023) Disney+’s Light Shop (2024), and Netflix’s Melo Movie (2025). Her performance in Daily Dose of Sunshine earned her the Best Actress award at the Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Meanwhile, Park Jin-young, also known as band GOT7’s member, Jinyoung, completed his mandatory military service on November 7, 2024. Since his discharge, he has starred in the ongoing South Korean television series The Witch alongside Roh Jeong-eui.

With its intriguing premise and creative team, Unknown Seoul has already generated significant anticipation among Kdrama lovers and fans of Park Bo-young and Park Jin-young, ahead of its 2025 release.

