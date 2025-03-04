When will Crushology 101 be released? Complete Release schedule, plot, cast, & all you need to know

MBC's upcoming romantic drama Crushology 101 is set to premiere on April 4, 2025 at 9:50 pm KST. Adapted from the popular webtoon Barney and Oppas (HFL| ) written by Ni Eun, the series will air every Friday and Saturday.

Crushology 101 blends romance, self-growth, and youthful energy into a compelling narrative. Set against the backdrop of university life, the drama explores themes of love, attraction, and personal identity while delivering engaging character dynamics.

An overview of the plot of Crushology 101

The drama follows Ban Hee-jin, nicknamed Bunny, a top student in the sculpture department at Yein University. During her freshman year, she strongly believed that personality was more important than appearance in a relationship. So, she dated a man who wasn’t conventionally attractive but seemed to have a kind personality.

However, her romantic ideals were shattered when she discovered his true nature was far from kind. A painful experience left her embarrassed and labeled a fool for love by those around her.

Now older and more self-aware, Hee-jin openly admits her attraction to good-looking men, though her confidence remains shaken due to her past heartbreak. Just as she tries to focus on her studies, her life takes an unexpected turn.

She suddenly finds herself surrounded by several attractive men with distinct charms. This marks the beginning of a tumultuous yet exciting chapter in her life, filled with romance, personal dilemmas, and newfound experiences.

Cast and crew of Crushology 101

Roh Jeong-eui takes on the role of Ban Hee-jin, a talented student in the sculpture department with a natural artistic sense inherited from her parents. Despite excelling academically, her past heartbreak has left her insecure when it comes to love.

Roh Jeong-eui is widely recognized for her roles in 18 Again (2020) and Our Beloved Summer (2021–2022). She is also starring in the ongoing drama The Witch, alongside GOT7’s Jinyoung.

Lee Chae-min plays Hwang Jae-yul, the respected representative of the visual design department. He may come across as prickly and aloof, but he has a warm and caring side that makes him well-liked by his peers. He dreams of becoming an art director but unexpectedly finds himself entangled in a series of events that shake up his life.

Lee Chae-min gained attention for his performances in the 2023 dramas Crash Course in Romance and See You in My 19th Life. Jo Joon-young was seen in dramas like Dear.M (2022) and All That We Loved (2023).

Crushology 101 also stars Jo Joon-young, who portrays Cha Ji-won, a sculpture department student from a wealthy chaebol family. With his good looks, intelligence, and charming personality, he is the kind of man many students admire. His meeting with Hee-jin sets the stage for an intriguing romance.

The drama also features Cheer Up (2022) and My Sweet Mobster (2024) fame Kim Hyun-jin as Jo A-rang and Hong Min-gi from Study Group (2025) as Jin Hyun-oh in supporting roles.

Crushology 101 is directed by Kim Ji-hoon, known for his work on Kokdu: Season of Deity (2023) and written by Sung So-eun. Produced by Kakao Entertainment, the drama is based on the Kakao Webtoon of the same name by author Ni-eun, which has amassed 170 million cumulative views.

Crushology 101 teasers showcase Ban Hee-jin’s unexpected encounters with charming suitors

The first teaser for Crushology 101, released on January 7, 2025, introduces Ban Hee-jin (Roh Jeong-eui) as she finds herself surrounded by strikingly handsome men. Captivated by their presence, she confidently declares her new approach to dating:

“I made a vow. From now on, I’m only going to date good-looking people.”

The teaser features glimpses of Hwang Jae-yul (Lee Chae-min), Cha Ji-won (Jo Joon-young), and Jo A-rang (Kim Hyun-jin) stepping into her life, accompanied by the on-screen text, “Handsome men have started flocking into my life.”

The second teaser, released on February 25, 2025, begins with Ban Hee-jin (Roh Jeong-eui) entering an elevator at Yein University, marking the start of a new semester. As the doors were about to close, Hwang Jae-yul (Lee Chae-min), Cha Ji-won (Jo Joon-young), Jo A-rang (Kim Hyun-jin), and Jin Hyun-oh (Hong Min-gi) entered one by one, drawing attention.

The phrase, “Men started complicating my life,” appeared on screen as Hee-jin finds herself surrounded by them in the small space. They gazed down at her, making her respond with a shy smile.

Teaser 3, released on February 27, 2025, highlighted an unexpected morning encounter. As Ban Hee-jin (Roh Jeong-eui) woke up, she was greeted by the familiar faces of the men in her life.

Cha Ji-won (Jo Joon-young) offered her a cup of coffee with a warm, “Good morning.” Jo A-rang (Kim Hyun-jin) looked up from his book and asked if she slept well, while Jin Hyun-oh (Hong Min-gi) suggested a morning workout.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jae-yul (Lee Chae-min) adjusted her hoodie before asking, “Ban Hee-jin, let’s go to school together.” As she processed this sudden change in her life, her voiceover concluded the teaser with, “Men have started swarming into my life.”

As MBC gears up for the April 2025 release of Crushology 101, the drama’s teasers and cast have drawn significant attention, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating its premiere.

