"Legend is back" — Fans excited as The Art of Negotiation drops new trailer featuring Lee Je-hoon

On February 14, 2025, JTBC released a much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming drama, The Art of Negotiation, featuring Lee Je-hoon. The trailer, shared on JTBC's official Instagram and YouTube channel, highlighted the intense rivalry between the two teams, including M&A and executive.

Yoo Joo-no (played by Lee Je-hoon) represents the M&A side, which aspires for change and innovation. In contrast, Ha Tae-soo (played by Jang Hyun-sung) leads the executive team, which believes in the conventional method of work. The entire division between modern and traditional ways of negotiation centers around the Sanin Group.

Subsequently, the teaser featuring Lee Je-hoon showcasing his bold and daring role as Yoo Joo-na went viral among the K-drama community. Fans mentioned that the actor was back with his fierce personality, and an X user tweeted:

"Legend is back with his new role. can't wait to see him breaking viewership ratings again."

The fandom mentioned they could not wait to watch Lee Je-hoon's new drama, The Art of Negotiation.

Fans react to Lee Je-hoon's latest role for The Art of Negotiation (Image via @YouTube/JTBC)

Meanwhile, other netizens expressed their excitement about the upcoming series.

Fans react to Lee Je-hoon's latest role (Image via @YouTube/JTBC)

More about Lee Je-hoon's upcoming series, The Art of Negotiation

Lee Je-hoon's upcoming thriller and business drama, The Art of Negotiation, features a star-studded cast, including Sung Dong-II, Kim Dae-myung, Ahn Hyun-ho, Cha Gang-yun, Jang Hyun-sung, Oh Man-seok, Park Hyung-soo, and others. According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for the series is as follows:

"A story following an M&A expert who is known as a legendary negotiator and his team, including Lawyer O Sun Yeong and Choi Jin Sun. The M&A expert specializes in large corporation deals."

The show is directed by Ahn Pan-seok. He has been known for shows, including The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Something in the Rain, Heard It Through the Grapevine, Secret Love Affair, A Wife's Credentials, White Tower, and others. The show is also known by other names, including Negotiation Skills, Hyeopsangui Gisul, and Techniques of Negotiation.

The Art of Negotiation is slated to premiere from March 8, 2025, to April 13, 2025, airing every Saturday and Sunday for one hour and ten minutes. The drama would be available to stream on TVING and JTBC. In recent news, Lee Je-hoon is confirmed to reprise his roles for Signal season 2 and Taxi Driver season 3, respectively.

