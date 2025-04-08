5 shows to watch if you liked K-drama Night Has Come

The Korean Drama Night Has Come is a slasher and thriller that aired from December 4 to 21, 2023. The series features a talented and budding cast, including Kim Woo-seok, Lee Jae-in, Choi Ye-bin, Cha Woo-min, Jung So-ri, and Ahn Ji-ho. Helmed by director Lim Dae-woong and penned by screenwriter Kang Min-ji, it is produced by Studio X+U and EO Contents Group. It is available to stream on Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, Netflix, and Wavve.

According to AsianWiki, the synopsis for the series is:

"Students in the 2nd grade 3 class at Yooil High School go on a field trip. There. they are forced to participate in a mafia game of death. They struggle to survive."

The synopsis further reads:

"Lee Yoon-Seo (Lee Jae-In) has excellent observation and reasoning abilities, which she uses to try to escape. Kim Jun-Hee (Kim Woo-Seok) is the class president with a strong sense of justice and responsibility. Oh Jeong-Won (Choi Ye-Bin) ranks first at school academically, but she is an outcast and a loner. To survive, she must work with the other students."

Those who liked Night Has Come could also watch other horror and thriller series like Pyramid Game, Class of Lies, and more.

Pyramid Game, Class of Lies, Duty After School, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Night Has Come

1) Pyramid Game

Featuring Bona (Image via Instagram/@bn_95819)

Where to watch: Apple TV, TVING, The Roku Channel, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Bona, Jang Da-ah, Ryu Da-in, Kang Na-eon, Jeong Ha-dam, Ha Yul-ri, and others

Pyramid Game is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Dalgonyak. The series revolves around a transfer student, Seong Soo-ji. After being admitted to Baekyeon Girls' High School, she falls victim to the school's popular poll game. According to the game, if an individual scores a zero in the Pyramid Game, they are bound to get bullied and met with violence in the educational institution.

Seong Soo-ji scores a zero in the Pyramid Game, and as a result, she gets bullied and abused, becoming the target of malicious comments. Eventually, she decides to completely do away with the evil game which corrupts the school.

Similar to Night Has Come, the thriller drama involves a life-threatening game, bullying, violence, s*uicide, friendship, survival, betrayal, a high-school setting, and other cinematic elements.

2) Class of Lies

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Apple TV, The Roku Channel

Cast: Yoon Kyun-sang, Geum Sae-rok, Lee Jun-young, Choi Yu-hwa, Choi Kyu-jin, Han So-eun, and others

The mystery and law drama Class of Lies revolves around an ambitious lawyer who hits rock bottom and becomes a fixed-term teacher at a high school. While teaching, he discovers the mysterious and heinous crimes taking place within the institution. Subsequently, he decides to stop the evil acts of the students and deliver justice.

Similar to Night Has Come, Class of Lies has elements of suspense, adult responsibility, a high-school setting, a determination to deliver justice, and more.

3) Duty After School

Duty After School (Image via @Viki Website)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Shin Hyun-soo, Lee Soon-won, Kim Ki-hae, Choi Moon-hee, Kim Su-gyeom, Lee Yeon, and others

The story revolves around the students of Sungjin High School who are given the option to fight aliens invading the Earth. If the students train and enroll in the military, they will be given extra points in the examination which will eventually decide their career. It has been adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Ha II-kwon.

Similar to Night Has Come, the drama Duty After School involves students struggling to protect themselves from inevitable danger.

4) Study Group

Featuring Hwang Min-hyun and Study Group cast (Image via Instagram/@optimushwang)

Where to watch: TVING, Rakuten Viki

Cast: Hwang Min-hyun, Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Lee Jong-hyun, Shin Su-hyun, Yoon Sang-jeong, and others

Study Group is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Shin Hyung-wook. It revolves around a student, Yun Ga-min, enrolled at Yusung Technical High School. Despite putting in a lot of hard work, he continuously received bad scores in examinations. However, he has the upper hand when it comes to being athletic. He forms a study group with his fellow students and protects his friends from bullies.

Similar to Night Has Come, Study Group's protagonist has the desire to defend his loved ones against school violence.

5) All of Us Are Dead

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Lomon, Cho Yi-hyun, Yoo In-soo, Kim Byung-chul, and others

The horror and Sci-Fi drama All of Us Are Dead revolves around a high school that becomes the ground zero for a zombie outbreak. Subsequently, all students are trapped inside the place and have to kill their classmates to survive. It is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Joo Dong-geun.

Similar to Night Has Come, All Of Us Are Dead showcases the students' plight to choose between having to save or kill their best friends and classmates.

Other Korean dramas similar to Night Has Come are Squid Game, Blind, The Glory, Weak Hero Class 1, Bitch X Rich, Revenge of Others, and more.

