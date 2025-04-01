5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Undercover High School

Undercover High School, is a 2025 series that features Seo Kang-joon, Jin Ki-joo, and Kim Shin-rok, as the leading stars. It offers a mix of action, comedy, and spy drama. Airing on MBC from February 21 to March 29, 2025, the show is helmed by Choi Jung-in and the script is penned by Im Young-bin.

According to IMDb, the official synopsis for Undercover High School series has been provided below:

"Ace NIS agent Jung Hae-seong is demoted after a mission failure. He goes undercover at a high school to locate King Gojong's missing gold, meeting his teacher Oh Soo-ah, who sees him as her lost first love, stirring old heartbreak."

For the viewers who have liked Undercover High School, here are 5 K-dramas that share similar storytelling style, action sequences, and a hint of romance. Read on to know more.

My Perfect Stranger, Cafe Minamdang, and 3 more K-dramas to watch if you liked Undercover High School

1) Stealer: The Treasure Keeper

Featuring Joo-won (Image via Apple TV)

Where to watch: Apple TV, TVING, Tubi, and Roku

Cast: Joo-won, Lee Joo-woo, Jo Han-chul, Kim Jae-won, Choi Hwa-jung, and Lee Deok-hwa

The show Stealer: The Treasure Keeper depicts the story of a professional thief Skunk. He creates an unofficial group called Team Karma to retrieve the 30 trillion won priced treasures and spiritual beads that promise eternal life. Skunk's real name is Dae-myung. He leads a double life—Dae-myung, a civil servant at the Cultural Heritage Administration and then, a mysterious thief named Skunk by night.

Similar to Undercover High School, Stealer: The Treasure Keeper revolves around the discovery of a hidden treasure. It involves a group of people who work as a team on the same mission.

2) Angry Mom

Featuring Angry Mom cast (Image via Apple TV)

Where to watch: Apple TV and Netflix

Cast: Kim Hee-sun, Ji Hyun-woo, Kim You-jung, Kim Ji-soo, Cha Sun-woo, Kim Tae-hoon, and others

The thriller and comedy series Angry Mom follows the narrative of Jo Gang-ja who has to drop out of high school after getting pregnant. She is famous for her fighting skills. After giving birth to her daughter A-ran, she becomes more responsible. As her child joins high school, she is bullied at school. Subsequently, Gang-ja decides to return to educational institute to safeguard her daughter.

Just like MBC's Undercover High School, Angry Mom involves the disguise of the female protagonist to fight the injustice prevailing in school.

3) Terius Behind Me

Where to watch: Kocowa

Cast: So Ji-sub, Jung In-sun, Son Ho-jun, Im Se-mi, Kim Geon-u, Ok Ye-rin, and others

The plot of Terius Behind Me focuses on Go Ae-rin, who loses her husband suddenly. An unidentified and mysterious man, Kim-bon, starts residing next door. He turns out to be a legendary NIS agent. He has had a traumatic past as he failed in a secret operation, and the woman he loved died.

Subsequently, he decides to live aloof from the world. However, he aides his neighbor, Go Ae-rin, to unravel a conspiracy against her dead husband. As seen in Undercover High School, Terius Behind Me also features the male protagonist as an NIS agent. The two dramas share similar comical elements and highlight undercover operations.

4) My Perfect Stranger

A still from My Perfect Stranger (Image via Viki)

Where to watch: Wavve, Rakuten Viki, and Kocowa

Cast: Kim Dong-wook, Jin Ki-joo, Seo Ji-hye, Lee Won-jung, Hong Seung-an, and Lee Ji-hyun

My Perfect Stranger is set against the backdrop of the year 1987. It features a unique love story of an anchor named Yun Hae-jun and a publishing company employee Baek Yun-yeong. As they travel back in the past, Hae-jun investigates a serial murder case while Yun-yeong tries to cancel her parents' marriage.

Similar to Undercover High School, My Perfect Stranger also stars Jin Ki-joo as the female lead. It has a mix of comedy elements and a small-town setting.

5) Cafe Minamdang

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Seo In-guk, Oh Yeon-seo, Kwak Shi-yang, Kang Mi-na, Kwon Soo-hyun, and Won Hyun-joon

A fantasy and romance drama, Cafe Minamdang revolves around a former criminal profiler who switches his profession. Now posing as a fortune teller, he runs a cafe called Minamdang. Subsequently, he comes across a private detective while solving a case. This shaman-procedural comedy offers suspense, just like Undercover High School, but it also gives audience a slight supernatural experience.

Undercover High School is available to stream on multiple platforms, including Rakuten Viki, Wavve, TVING, and Kocowa.

