Undercover High School: Ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored

Undercover High School starring Jin Ki-joo and Seo Kang-joon aired the final episodes on March 28 and 29 on MBC. Undercover High School is a tale about an NIS agent, Jeong Hae-seong (Seo Kang-joon), who turns into a high schooler to complete the mission of finding 800 KRW worth of gold bars.

Ad

In the final episode of Undercover High School, principal Park Jae-mun testified against Seo Myeong-joo's crime, and she was sentenced to prison. Meanwhile, Jeong Hae-seong, who couldn't find the gold at school, solved his father's puzzle and discovered the gold bar in his house.

Ad

Trending

Undercover High School ending explained: Jeong Hae-seong' clears his name, Seo Myeong-joo caught

In the Undercover High School episode 11, Jeong Hae-seong found a bullet with his father's skeleton and soon left the underground base. Seo Myeong-joo entered the base and did not see any gold. She was convinced Jeong Hae-seong moved it. After his father's funeral, he found the bullet was from NIS director Kim Hyung-bae's gun.

Ad

He went to a hotel with Kim Hyung-bae and held a gun against him, asking why he killed his father. Soon, his NIS team and Oh Su-ah followed him to the hotel, despite him asking them not to. Kim Hyung-bae's underlying Kong Jin-sang caught Jeong Hae-seong. The NIS team and Oh Su-ah helped him escape.

Later in the Undercover High School episode 11, Jeong Hae-seong revealed that the real reason he went to see Kim Hyung-bae was to learn whether Seo Myeong-joo was involved in his father's case. He wiretapped and installed a GPS tracker on Kim Hyung-bae's mobile phone.

Ad

After learning that Jeong Hae-seong found his bullet, Kim Hyung-bae went to Seo Myeong-joo to seek help to get rid of the bullet. Seo Myeong-joo refused to help him and confessed that she shot Jeong Jae-hyeon, leading him to his death. Kim Hyung-bae called Jeong Hae-seong and asked him to meet.

As he arrived at the location, he saw Kim Hyung-bae stabbed in his car. Someone hit Jeong Hae-seong, and he became unconscious. The next day, he found himself in the car with the knife and blood all over his clothes. The police arrested him on charges of murder.

Ad

Ad

Seo Myeong-joo visited Jeong Hae-seong in the interrogation room, asking him about the gold. Jeong Hae-seong called her delusional as the gold was never there in the school. By the end of the Undercover High School episode 11, Jeong Hae-seong escaped the cops while he was being transported. He called Oh Su-ah for help as his vehicle met with an accident.

In the Undercover High School episode 12, Oh Su-ah took Jeong Hae-seong to a motel. The next day, the NIS team came to the motel, and they all learned Jenna Hae-seong was on the wanted list. The motel owner informs the police about Jeong Hae-seong. Once again he escaped the cops, but Ahn Seok-ho, Park Mi-jeong, and Go Young-hoon got arrested.

Ad

Later in Undercover High School episode 12, Jeong Hae-seong lured team leader Kong Jin-sang to get the USB drive, which has the recording of Kim Hyung-bae and Seo Myeong-joo admitting to their crimes. Jeong Hae-seong then turned himself in to the police and gave them the USB drive. It was revealed that Park Jae-mun killed Kim Hyung-bae on Seo Myeong-joo's orders.

Meanwhile, Oh Su-ah at school confronted Seo Myeong-joo about her new policies. Seo Myeong-joo said she would scrap the policies if Oh Su-ah resigns. Oh Su-ah agreed to Seo Myeong-joo and decided to leave. Ahn Yu-jeong heard their conversations.

Ad

Ad

Seo Myeong-joo then addressed the students about scrapping the policies, but they protested that they wanted Oh Su-ah to stay. At that moment, Park Jae-mun informed Seo Myeong-joo that the police had issued an arrest warrant against her. Seo Myeong-joo pressed a button that turned on the emergency water sprinkler, but it was gasoline.

Seo Myeong-joo held a lighter, threatening the students and the staff that she would burn the place down. Soon, Jeong Hae-seong and Oh Su-ah saved the day by taking away the harmful object. Soon, Seo Myeong-joo was arrested.

Ad

Undercover High School season 2 renewal possibilities explored

The final part of Undercover High School took a leap of five years. After five years, Lee Dong-min became a novelist, and Oh Su-ah became a full-time teacher. Ahn Seok-ho was promoted to the director of NIS. Go Young-hoon was finally over Park Mi-jeong, but she started developing feelings for him.

Lee Ye-na pursued her passion for fine arts, and Ahn Yu-jeong prepared to join the NIS. Finally, Jeong Hae-seong became a teacher at a different high school after his cover as an NIS agent was disclosed on national TV.

Ad

The drama gave closure to all the characters, lowering the chances of season 2. MBC and the production team are yet to confirm this.

Meanwhile, all 12 episodes of Undercover High School are available on Rakuten Viki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback