Hyper Knife episodes 3 & 4 recap: Jung Se-ok’s confession shocks as Choi Deok-hee’s dark ties emerge

Hyper Knife, starring Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu, aired episodes 3 and 4 on March 26, 2025, on Disney+. The series follows the story of Jung Se-ok, a once-promising doctor who now conducts illegal surgeries to make a living. Meanwhile, Sul Kyung-gu's character, Choi Dok-hee, a former mentor turned rival of Jung Se-ok, is a world-renowned neurosurgeon. Jung Se-ok's life turns upside down when Choi Dok-hee, who ruined her career, re-enters her life.

In Hyper Knife episode 3, during her resident days, Choi Dok-hee had to operate on his friend Kim Myeong-jin but chose Ha U-yeong as his assistant and not Jung Se-ok. However, she quickly realized that Choi Dok-hee was acting over-friendly with Kim Myeong-jin, leading her to assume that he actually disliked him. Determined to be a part of the surgery, Jung Se-ok tricked Ha U-yeong and entered the operating theater, leaving Choi Dok-hee in shock.

While the surgery was underway, Jung Se-ok accidentally cut Choi Dok-hee. This forced him to leave the operation, and Jung Se-ok completed the procedure in his place. Later, she met Choi Dok-hee in his office and explained that she was only trying to help him. She claimed that she knew he wanted to make a mistake on purpose; that's why he didn't choose her. However, she didn't want him to stain his reputation for a mistake, so she did it herself. Choi Dok-hee denied her accusations.

By the end of Hyper Knife episode 4, a month after Kim Myeong-jin's surgery, Choi Dok-hee was seen threatening Kim Myeong-jin, ordering him to inform his son that he was running away. He then seemingly killed him.

Hyper Knife ep 3-4 recap: Jung Se-ok takes revenge against Choi Dok-hee

In Hyper Knife episode 3, Choi Dok-hee caught Jung Se-ok burying Kwon Sin-gyu's body, but he was not surprised. He offered to help her, but she declined. He expressed concern that the police might catch her and send her to prison. However, Jung Se-ok stated her life was already ruined, and that she would rather kill herself than go to prison. Once again, she refused to perform a surgery on Choi Dok-hee.

The next day, Choi Dok-hee reported Jung Se-ok and Han Hyun-ho to the Ministry of Health for selling illegal medical prescriptions. As a result, Jung Se-ok's pharmacy and Han Hyun-ho's clinic were shut down temporarily for 30 days. Furious, Jung Se-ok followed Choi Dok-hee to Busan, where she learned he was supposed to receive an award. She contacted the founder of the award show, Nanae Ichida. Jung Se-ok offered to perform a rare surgery on her son in exchange for humiliating Choi Dok-hee by not giving him the award.

At first, Nanae Ichida declined but later agreed. The surgery was successful, and Choi Dok-hee was not given the award. Later in the Hyper Knife episode 3, it is revealed that Nanae Ichida had consulted with Choi Dok-hee before allowing Jung Se-ok to perform the surgery. Choi Dok-hee vouched for Jung Se-ok and assured her the operation would be successful.

Jung Se-ok then met Choi Dok-hee, rejoicing in his humiliation. She told him about the surgery and mentioned that she met Kim Myeong-jin's son, Kim Ki-young, earlier that day. She asked him what he did to Kim Myeong-jin, but Choi Dok-hee was unaware of what she meant. She then asked him how he killed him, but Choi Dok-hee denied it, saying he was a friend. Jung Se-ok then claimed she finally understood the reason why he didn't send her to Boston, because she had discovered his plans to get rid of Kim Myeong-jin, which led him to ruin her career.

Choi Dok-hee called her pathetic and walked away. He later visited the site where Jung Se-ok had operated on the gangster with the cops, and they found the nurse's corpse.

In Hyper Knife episode 4, Jung Se-ok skipped work during her resident years. Ha U-yeong and Choi Dok-hee visited her place to check on her. Choi Dok-hee found the body of a dead man in her storage room, and Jung Se-ok anxiously explained she had killed him in self-defense as he had been stalking her.

Choi Dok-hee appeared to be supportive as he asked her what she planned to do next. To this, she replied she'd bury the body on the mountain at night. Later, Jung Se-ok greeted him enthusiastically as he was on his way back to the hospital in his car.

As Hyper Knife episode 4 progressed, the police started investigating the area where the nurse's body was found. They also found used surgical drugs in large numbers buried around the site. Out of curiosity, Jung Se-ok and Seo Young-joo decided to visit the area.

Seo Young-joo was worried as Jung Se-ok went inside, believing Choi Dok-hee was behind all of this. Meanwhile, she was seen playing with the dog and interacting with the cops as Choi Dok-hee approached them. He expressed concern that she might get caught, but Jung Se-ok assumed he was seeking revenge for losing the esteemed award.

Later, Jung Se-ok and Kim Ki-young visited the mental hospital where Kim Myeong-jin had been admitted. The person in charge informed them that another man had been staying there instead of Kim Myeong-jin, and that he had a frequent visitor. Jung Se-ok showed him a photo of Choi Dok-hee's, but the person in charge denied recognizing him, claiming he couldn't remember what the visitor looked like.

Jung Se-ok and Kim Ki-young were not convinced that another man had been living in the place of Kim Myeong-jin. Soon, Jung Se-ok noticed the one in charge wearing Kim Myeong-jin's ring and discreetly warned him not to show it to Kim Ki-young. However, Kim Ki-young overheard them and, in a fit of rage, attacked the man, dragging him outside.

The cabin was located near a cliff, and during the struggle, they both lost their balance and fell. Kim Ki-young was severely injured and hospitalized.

By the end of Hyper Knife episode 4, Choi Dok-hee met police officer Lee Wan-il, who was investigating the nurse's case. Lee Wan-il revealed his suspicion about Jung Se-ok, stating that Rottweiler fur was found on the nurse's clothes. Lee Wan-il mentioned that the nurse was not the owner of the dog, but Jung Se-ok was the one who mentioned this specific breed. Seizing the opportunity, Choi Dok-hee seemingly killed Lee Wan-il in the car.

Meanwhile, Hyper Knife airs every Wednesday on Disney+.

