Hyper Knife episodes 1-2 recap: Mentor-turned-enemy turns to Park Eun-bin for a desperate life-saving surgery

Hyper Knife, starring Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu, aired the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, on Disney+. The series follows Jung Se-ok (played by Park Eun-bin), a disgraced neurosurgeon chased by her dark past. Once a promising surgeon, she lost her medical license and resorted to illegal surgeries to follow her insatiable passion for neuroscience.

Meanwhile, Choi Deok-hee (portrayed by Sul Kyung-gu) is one of the world's finest neurosurgeons. He was once a guide to Jung Se-ok but always had doubts about her. Choi Deok-hee became Jung Se-ok's nemesis after a certain incident in college. Her closed wounds opened once again after crossing paths with Choi Deok-hee, and a thrilling game of power and revenge commenced.

In Hyper Knife episode 1, Choi Deok-hee banned Jung Se-ok from the operating rooms. However, during an emergency, the department head allowed her to do the surgery as the lead surgeon. Choi Deok-hee found out while she was operating on the patient. He dragged her out of the operating room. Jung Se-ok lost her cool, snatched an IV tube, and followed the professor. She used the tube to strangle Choi Deok-hee. As he escaped her, he turned around and slapped her.

By the end of Hyper Knife episode 1, years later, Choi Deok-hee visited Jung Se-ok in Paju and informed her about his diagnosis of brainstem glioma. She taunted him that Ha U-yeong or Alan Kim could operate on him. However, Choi Deok-hee insisted that she should do his surgery. When she declined, he threatened her about her illegal activities and reminded her that the police were chasing her. Jung Se-ok was enraged; she blamed him for dragging her down in the past and refused to help him no matter what.

Hyper Knife episodes 1 & 2 recap: Jung Se-ok caught red-handed by Choi Deok-hee

Hyper Knife episode 1 showcased the police visiting Choi Deok-hee with a video of a surgeon performing an illegal operation. However, the doctor's face was not visible. Though Choi Deok-hee immediately recognized it as Jung Se-ok, he pretended to be unsure.

Meanwhile, Jung Se-ok, along with her junior Seo Young-Joo (played by Yoon Chan-young) and doctor Han Hyun-ho (Park Byung-eun), operated on a gangster. The surgery was the one recorded in the video shown to Choi Deok-hee. During the operation, Jung Se-ok noticed a new nurse who seemed to know her identity. Curious, she asked Seo Young-joo about her and learned that the nurse was thrown out of the previous hospital due to malpractice, assault, and drugging patients.

The nurse tried to threaten Jung Se-ok, asking her to raise her pay, and she agreed. However, the nurse was not willing to work. Later, when Jung Se-ok saw the nurse stealing the money from the temple they operated in, she killed her. Seo Young-joo later cleaned up after her, but he was not supportive of her killing people.

In Hyper Knife episode 2, in the past, Choi Deok-hee was told to be aware of Jung Se-ok's residence on his first day at Yeonshin University. However, Jung Se-ok approached him that very day, showing her interest in neuroscience. Over time, she became his mentee. In the present, Choi Deok-hee asked Han Hyun-ho to persuade Jung Se-ok for the surgery.

When Han Hyun-ho tried to talk to Jung Se-ok, she refused him outright. She was angry about this incident, especially at Choi Deok-hee. She ended up burning all her research papers and medical notes she made under his guidance.

In the next scene, it is shown that Choi Deok-hee was supposed to be with Jung Se-ok for future studies. However, he replaced her with another student, Ha U-yeong. Jung Se-ok went to his cabin and lashed out at him for being unfair. She ignored the guest in his cabin after learning that the guest was Ha U-yeong’s mother. She criticized Ha U-yeong's mother as well for making her leave the cabin. Choi Deok-hee slapped her for her behavior, and that was when he banned her from the operation rooms.

In the present, Jung Se-ok noticed Kwon Shin-gyu stalking her and keeping an eye on her house. Kwon Shin-gyu, an ex-convict who also physically assaulted his elder sister, had previously tried to hit on Jung Se-ok, and taking this as a chance, she took the chance and invited Kwon Shin-gyu to her place and ended up killing him.

At the end of Hyper Knife episode 2, Jung Se-ok asked Seo Young-joo to clean up after her. She then took Kwon Shin-gyu's body to bury it at the usual spot. She saw someone coming towards her and hid quickly. When she turned back to see who was following her, she saw Choi Deok-hee, who saw Kwon Shin-gyu’s body with her.

Stay tuned to know what happens next in Hyper Knife! The drama, starring Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu, airs every Wednesday on Disney+.

