The Art of Negotiation episodes 5 & 6 recap: Did Yoon Joo-no's Japanese company deal save Director Lee?

The Art of Negotiation, starring Lee Je-hoon, Kim Dae-myung, and more, aired episodes 5 and 6 on March 22 and 23, 2025 on JTBC. The Art of Negotiation is about a merger and acquisition expert, Yoon Joo-no, who returned to Sanin Group after years to stop it from undergoing bankruptcy.

Ad

Yoon Joo-no was away from the business group for three years, after being involved in an alleged scam. He came back at the request of Director Lee Dong-joon to help the company repay 11 trillion KRW in debt. To fulfill his goals, he formed a team including Oh Soon-young (Kim Dae-myung), Kwak Jin-myeong (Ahn Hyun-ho), and Choi Jin-soo (Cha Kang-yoon).

In The Art of Negotiation episode 5, reporter Han Ji-eun published a story about the subsidiary company, Wind, being a threat to Sanin Group. CFO Ha Tae-soo (Jang Hyun-sung) plots to get rid of Director Lee Dong-joon and eventually Yoon Joo-no, with his allies. He used the failure of Wind's listing as an excuse to dismiss Lee Dong-joon from his position as CCO.

Ad

Trending

In The Art of Negotiation episode 6, Ha Tae-soo held a board meeting to discuss the agenda of Lee Dong-joon's dismissal. However, Yoon Joo-no came right on time and shared the positive news of getting a deal locked with Shimizu, a Japanese technician artisan company.

With this, Wind sales would increase, and its listing would not be a threat to Sanin Group— eventually saving Lee Dong-joon.

Ad

The Art of Negotiation ep 5-6 recap: Yoon Joo-no faces crisis in signing deal with Japanese company last moment

In The Art of Negotiation episode 5, Chairman Song Jae-sik (Song Dung-il) fumed after reading Han Ji-eun's article. He lashed out at CEO Oh Chi-young about the situation at Wind. Oh Chi-young was caught off guard because he had nothing to do with it, and Ha Tae-soo was the one who acquired it. Lee Dong-joon also accepted his fault for not listing Wind at the right time.

Ad

Yoon Joo-no was assigned to resolve the issue at Wind, and he decided to help them increase their sales. Wind sold top-notch archery equipment and bicycles to athletes. Yoon Joo-no suggested to Wind CEO Park Rae-gyeong that the company venture into the local market as well.

He stated that they would require large numbers of gears to produce the bicycle. He stated that Yoon Joo-no would have to get a deal done with Shimizu, a Japanese company famous for its high-quality semiconductors.

Ad

As the fifth episode of The Art of Negotiation progressed, Yoon Joo-no, Oh Soon-young, Kwak Jin-myeong, and Choi Jin-soo flew to Japan. They were welcomed by Ryu Ozaki and interpreter Haruka Hirose. In the first meeting, they met team leader Osamu Yoshida and project manager Senichi Naito.

Yoon Joo-no put forward the proposal to buy 9000 gears with a certain amount of discount. However, Yoshida was not in favor of this, so he stated that he would consider it favorably.

Ad

Notably, Yoon Joo-no had not revealed their deadline to Ozaki. On the other hand, Hirose asked Choi Jin-soo about the day they would leave so she would book airport transport in advance, and he revealed the date. Later, when the M&A team learned, they seemed a bit disappointed.

Ad

Hirose told Ozaki and the team about Sanin's deadline. Meanwhile, Kwak Jin-myeong and Oh Soon-young decided to act like they were angry at Choi Jin-soo when Hirose passed by. Hirose informed Ozaki that Sanin had caught on, and so they moved up the negotiation meet.

By the end of The Art of Negotiation episode 5, the meeting did not reach a deal. In episode 6 of The Art of Negotiation, Choi Jin-soo was instructed to get some information from Hirose by bonding with her, as they were both the youngest members of their teams. Later, Choi Jin-soo met Hirose, who was guilty as Choi Jin-soo got in trouble because of her. She soon opened up about the internal issues Shimizu was facing involving Yoshida.

Ad

Learning this from Choi Jin-soo, Yoon Joo-no met Yoshida and struck a deal with him. On the day of signing the contract, project manager Naito refused to sign the contract after learning that Park Rae-gyeong was the CEO of Wind. Despite getting a 50 percent discount and paying a 20 percent advance for 10,001 gears, Yoon Joo-no failed to close the deal.

Previously, Park Rae-gyeong spoke about acquiring Daechi company, which was the best-selling archery equipment company. The son of the Daechi's owner gave Park Rae-gyeong his blueprint design and wished he would continue making the best equipment. In return, he asked Park Rae-gyeong to write a slogan that would remind his family to continue his legacy.

Ad

Ad

Yoon Joo-no tried meeting Naito, but he refused, so soon flew to South Korea to learn about Daechi and Wind's history. Yoon Joo-no asked Park Rae-gyeong to give the photo they clicked after the acquisition deal.

Naito believed that his father was unhappy with the acquisition and saw the slogan as a taunt. When Yoon Joo-no arrived back in Japan, he explained to him the past. He also gave him a handwritten letter from Park Rae-gyeong, which reassured him that the deal was done amicably.

Ad

He explained that Wind does not use Daechi's blueprint design anymore— they strive every day to make the best products. He also wished him the best for his future endeavors.

Soon, Shimizu and Wind were able to sign the contract. By the end of episode 6 of The Art of Negotiation, Lee Dong-joon learned that Chairman Song Jae-shik had taken out a loan using his shares as collateral. Song Jae-shik tried to process it discreetly through his secretary's office.

Ad

However, his team was anxious regarding this, and they reached out to Lee Dong-joon. He quickly contacted Yoon Joo-no, informing him about the new crisis.

The Art of Negotiation starring Lee Je-hoon airs every Saturday and Sunday on JTBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback