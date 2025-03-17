The Art of Negotiation episodes 3 & 4: Did the 10 billion Won deal between Yoon Joo-no & Cha Cha Game fell through?

The Art of Negotiation starring Lee Je-hoon, Kim Dae-myung, and Sung Dong-il, among others, aired episodes 3 and 4 on March 15 and 16, 2025, on JTBC. The Art of Negotiation follows Yoon Joo-no, a merger and acquisition expert who made a comeback to the Sanin Group to save it from bankruptcy.

Yoon Joo-no disappeared from the company for three years and returned to use his skills and clear a debt of 11 trillion KRW. Yoon Joo-no's team includes lawyer Oh Soon-young, played by Kim Dae-myung, and finance manager Kwak Jin-myeong, portrayed by Ahn Hyun-ho.

Meanwhile, a risk analyst intern, Choi Jin-soo, depicted by Cha Kang-yoon, also joined the team. Previously, in The Art of Negotiation episode 2, Yoon Joo-no successfully collected a little over 8 trillion KRW by selling Sanin Construction. In The Art of Negotiation episode 4, Yoon Joo-no's deal of acquiring Cha Cha Games for 10 billion KRW fell through as CEO Cha Ho-jin received an offer that promised him twice more than Sanin Group.

Cha Ho-jin was scammed by the company and signed a contract accepting only 2.1 billion KRW. Later, Yoon Joo-no was able to acquire the gaming company but did not purchase it for 10 billion KRW.

The Art of Negotiation episodes 3 and 4: Yoon Joo-no acquires Cha Cha Games

In episode 3 of The Art of Negotiation, CFO Ha Tae-soo (Jang Hyun-sung) was against Yoon Joo-no buying Cha Cha Games, which made the game Delivery King, which was temporarily shut down. This game had the perfect system for e-commerce but with a bad business model, so it didn't work. Yoon Joo-no wanted to use the system to give an online presence to Sanin Group’s subsidiaries.

CFO Ha Tae-soo soon agreed after hearing Yoon Joo-no's proposal and asked him to report it directly to Chairman Song Jae-sik (Song Dung-il). To analyze the company, Choi Jin-soo called his friend and gaming consultant Jennie, and she told them the company had no value.

Additionally, Cha Cha Games was in a lawsuit with DC Games, accusing their CEO Do Han-cheol of theft of their game High Square. Do Han-cheol was a university senior of Cha Ho-jin, and the two had cut ties with each other.

Soon Yoon Joo-no proposed to Cha Ho-jin that he would purchase the company for Delivery King's system, but stated that they will have to shut the game down. Cha Ho-jin was too attached to it, so he decided not to sell the company.

Later in The Art of Negotiation episode 3, Do Han-cheol heard rumors about Sanin purchasing a game development game and came to see Yoon Joo-no, offering him to invest, but he didn't. Do Han-cheol was only there to gain clout by posting pictures from his visit to Sanin and not for the deal.

Watching Do Han-cheol’s social media posts, Cha Ho-jin offered to sell Cha Cha Games for 10 billion KRW. Yoon Joo-no agreed, but he wanted to test them, and in return, Cha Ho-jin sent him the link to Delivery King's backend.

Yoon Joo-no and Choi Jin-soo did not understand. Choi Jin-soo called Jennie, and she was amazed watching the backend. The code could not be plagiarized because of the blockchain system, which leaves traces of any interference.

By the end of The Art of Negotiation episode 3, the M&A team waited for Cha Ho-jin to come and sign the deal. Meanwhile, Yoon Joo-no received Chairman Song Jae-shik's permission to move forward. However, he suddenly received a call from Cha Ho-jin that he got another offer double what Sanin Group offered.

In The Art of Negotiation episode 4, Ha Tae-soo made a deal with a funding company to buy Cha Cha Games and resell it to Yoon Joo-no at a higher price. When Cha Ho-jin met Ha Tae-soo, he was expecting 20 billion KRW. However, Ha Tae-soo convinced him that Yoon Joo-no was a scammer and that he would never pay 10 billion KRW to him. Ha Tae-soo convinced him to sell the company for 2.1 billion KRW.

Jennie joined Cha Cha Games. Choi Jin-soo thought Jennie was a mole, but she informed Choi Jin-soo about Delivery King's Easter egg related to Cha Ho-jin’s first love. The next day, Choi Jin-soo met Yoon Joo-no and told him that he never completed the game, and he also told him that the company was sold out at 2.1 billion KRW.

Yoon Joo-no was shocked to hear this. At the same time, Choi Jin-soo saw Lim Hyung-sub from the HR Department passing by. He recalled and told Yoon Joo-no that he once told Lim Hyung-sub about acquiring Cha Cha Games, realizing that he was the one who must pass on the information to Ha Tae-soo.

Yoon Joo-no told Choi Jin-soo to lie to him this time. Choi Jin-soo told Lim Hyung-sub that his team is not interested in Cha Cha Games anymore, and they won't acquire it. Ha Tae-soo took the bait and told the funding company executive to contact Yoon Joo-no and sell it for 10 billion KRW, the original price. However, he declined the offer.

Later in The Art of Negotiation episode 4, Joo-no met Cha Ho-jin, and they rejoiced in their win, and he informed them that they would pay 3 billion KRW only. Yoon Joo-no promised he would help Cha Ho-jin get 10 billion KRW as funds from DC Games.

Given that Do Han-cheol had physically stolen Delivery King's code, lawyer Oh Soon-young from Yoon Joo-no’s team stepped in. Oh Soon-young negotiated for a settlement of 10 billion KRW and a 10% stake in High Square, the game. Do Han-cheol was not giving him attention until Oh Soon-young brought up the CCTV footage and Do Han-cheol immediately agreed.

By the end of The Art of Negotiation episode 4, a reporter tried to take revenge against Yoon Joo-no, who had previously refused to cooperate. Later, he gave an exclusive news story to another publication. The reporter published a piece on Sanin Group and its M&A department. Yoon Joo-no received a call from Kwak Jin-myeong that they may hit the lowest stock price, which would lead the PPF to take over Sanin Group.

The Art of Negotiation airs every Saturday and Sunday on JTBC.

