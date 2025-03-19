My Dearest Nemesis episodes 9 & 10 recap: Baek Su-jeong part ways with Ban Ju-yeon due to their dark past

My Dearest Nemesis starring Moon Ga-young and Ban Ju-yeon aired episodes 9 & 10 on March 17 and 18, 2025 on tvN. My Dearest Nemesis follows the story of Baek Su-jeong (Moon Ga-young), the team leader of the strategic planning department at the Yongseong Department Store. Meanwhile, her boss is Ban Ju-yeon (Choi Hyun-wook), the director of the department store and the potential successor of the Yongseong Group.

During their teenage years, Ban Ju-yeon (Black Dragon) and Baek Su-jeong (Strawberry) met through an online game. Ban Ju-yeon told her he was older than her, and eventually, they fell in love.

When they decided to meet for the first time, Baek Su-jeong was in shock when she found out Ban Ju-yeon was a middle schooler. She was embarrassed as she fell for a kid. She left the place only for Ban Ju-yeon to follow her and make a public confession of love, making her more embarrassed. Baek Su-jeong harshly turned him down, and they never met each other again.

In My Dearest Nemesis episode 9, Baek Su-jeong and Ban Ju-yeon found out they were each other's first love, whom they never wanted to see again. The next day, Ban Ju-yeon tried to persuade Baek Su-jeong about their relationship, but she stated that she couldn't continue and ended things.

Later at work, Ban Ju-yeon tried to speak to her again, but things intensified as they recalled their past, which had severely impacted them. Baek Su-jeong decided to part ways with Ban Ju-yeon, leaving him in emotional turmoil.

My Dearest Nemesis ep 9 & 10 recap: Ban Ju-yeon dismissed from Director's position and Baek Su-jeong demoted due to dating scandal

In My Dearest Nemesis episode 9, rumors of the future successor of Yongseong Group, Ban Ju-yeon, caught up in a dating scandal with a junior employee. The news spread across the country, and the chairwoman, Jung Hyo-sun, also Ban Ju-yeon’s grandmother, learned about it. Ban Ju-yeon both denied the rumors as they had broken up and when the chairwoman asked him to discreetly fire Baek Su-jeong, he convinced her that she was an asset to the company.

At work Baek Su-jeong was concerned about Ban Ju-yeon and went to check on him, but Ban Ju-yeon pretended that he had moved on and they should focus on work. One day, Ban Ju-yeon fell sick and could not make it to work. Baek Su-jeong decided to visit him at his place and learned that despite his poor condition, he was preparing to go to the office so as not to disappoint Jung Hyo-sun.

Baek Su-jeong looked after him, and seeing him sleeping, she confessed she did not want to break up with him. Soon, they mended their feelings and decided to patch up. By the end of My Dearest Nemesis episode 9, it was shown that Ban Ju-yeon was dismissed from the position of director.

In My Dearest Nemesis episode 10, everyone at work learned that Ban Ju-yeon was dismissed because of the scandal. Ban Ju-yeon visited Jung Hyo-sun and knelt in front of her. He explained that he had done everything for the Yongseong Department Store and would do better in the future. However, Jung Hyo-sun told him that she believed he could be a substitute in place of her son, but he turned out to be a defect.

After being fired from his job, Ban Ju-yeon spent a day with Baek Su-jeong’s brother and father, joined them at work, and cooked food for them, bonding with them. He stayed the night there, and while seeing Baek Su-jeong off the next morning, he promised to never meet her again. As My Dearest Nemesis episode 10 progressed, Baek Su-jeong continued her job at the Yongseong Department Store.

Jung Hyo-sun appointed another official as the director. The next day, Jung Hyo-sun demoted Baek Su-jeong. Her teammates found it absurd as they believed the rumors were false. However, Baek Su-jeong also admitted that they were seeing each other. They believed she would not let it slide, as this was unjust towards her, but Baek Su-jeong followed the orders.

Baek Su-jeong, being a skillful person, continued to do her job seamlessly despite people talking badly about her. Jung Hyo-sun called Baek Su-jeong as she was in disbelief as she continued being humiliated. Baek Su-jeong confronted her that she was holding on to this only for Ban Ju-yeon, not because he was the successor but because Jung Hyo-sun was his only family. Baek Su-jeong further said that no other person would put their heart and soul into work like him because all he wanted was Jung Hyo-sun’s acknowledgment.

Towards the end of My Dearest Nemesis episode 10, when Ban Ju-yeon finds out about Baek Su-jeong’s demotion, he tells her she should not have tolerated it. She told him that because of the chairwoman's harsh words, he should not let her time and devotion at Yongseong Department Store go to waste. She asked him to respect her decision.

By the end of My Dearest Nemesis episode 10, at the inaugural ceremony of the renewal project, Ban Ju-yeon was publicly introduced as the director once again. Stay tuned to know what happens next! Meanwhile, My Dearest Nemesis starring Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook airs new episodes every Monday and Tuesday on tvN.

