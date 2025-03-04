My Dearest Nemesis episodes 5 & 6 recap: Choi Hyun-wook & Moon Ga-young share first kiss after bickering all day

My Dearest Nemesis, starring Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook aired episodes 5 & 6 on March 3 and 4, 2025, on tvN. My Dearest Nemesis follows the story of Baek Su-jeong, played by Moon Ga-young, the team leader of the development section at the Yongseong Department Store, and her boss, Ban Ju-yeon, director of the chaebol group depicted by Choi Hyun-wook.

Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong share a dark past; they met through an online game and do not wish to see each other ever again. However, the story takes a twist when Ban Ju-yeon becomes Baek Su-jeong's boss at work after 16 years. In My Dearest Nemesis episode 5, Baek Su-jeong goes to Gangwon to convince the Ganghan Farm CEO to sell her ice cream at the department store.

Ban Ju-yeon followed her, and she was flustered to see him at the farm. She introduced him as her younger brother to CEO Ahn. Ban Ju-yeon was confused as to why Baek Su-jeong did that, and the two bickered over this issue. She explained that CEO Ahn doesn't like Chaebol and requested him to continue pretending to be her brother.

After spending an entire day there, they missed the last bus and had to stay at CEO Ahn's place. While drinking rice wine, Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong bonded over their current struggles and bad luck with their first loves.

Then, Baek Su-jeong received a call from Seo Ha-jin, who asked her if there was any progress in her relationship with Ban Ju-yeon. Baek Su-jeong replied that he is her brother Baek Su-bin's age, and she never saw him as a man. When she returned, Choi Hyun-wook's Ban Ju-yeon pulled Moon Ga-young's Baek Su-jeong in for a kiss and asked her if she still didn't see him as a man.

My Dearest Nemesis ep 5-6 recap: Ban Ju-yeon did not remember the kiss, while Baek Su-jeong waits for his confession.

In episode 5 of My Dearest Nemesis, Kim Shin-won (Kwak Si-yang) and Seo Ha-jin (Im Se-mi) learn that Baek Su-jeong and Ban Ju-yeon were each other's first love and how much they hate each other. They also realized that the two did not recognize each other while working at Yongseong.

In an attempt to pull them apart, Kim Shin-won told Ban Ju-yeon that Baek Su-jeong was interested in someone at work. At first, Ban Ju-yeon believed it to be him. However, when he sees Baek Su-jeong with Kim Shin-won at a cafe, he ponders that Kim Shin-won was talking about himself. Baek Su-jeong only met Kim Shin-won as she believed he was trying to get her fired.

Later, in My Dearest Nemesis episode 5, Ban Ju-yeon tries not to think about Baek Su-jeong and Kim Shin-won, but he fails. He went to her house at night to give her a manga book, asking her to stay away from Kim Shin-won, as he was a player who could hurt her.

When she asked what he would do if she still met him, Ban Ju-yeon replied he would stop her no matter what, just because he doesn't like it. Baek Su-jeong cleared up the misunderstanding, saying that she doesn't like Kim Shin-won.

By the end of My Dearest Nemesis episode 5, Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong share their first kiss. In My Dearest Nemesis episode 6, Ban Ju-yeon tells CEO Ahn the truth about his identity as Yongseong Chairwoman’s grandson and successfully confirms the deal by giving her the best offers.

Baek Su-jeong could not sleep the whole night due to the kiss and waited for Ban Ju-yeon to confess his feelings for her. She kept high hopes, but Ban Ju-yeon did not remember it since he was drunk. After Ban Ju-yeon dropped her home, she again expected him to say something, but he could not recollect. In frustration, she ended up saying that she didn't see him as a man. Ban Ju-yeon was left in confusion.

Later at work, Ban Ju-yeon tried to impress Baek Su-jeong by taking the entire team for lunch at Yongseong's luxurious hotel. Business team leader Hye-joo seemingly accused Baek Su-jeong of trying to upgrade her life by dating Ban Ju-yeon, as they appeared to have become close to each other.

Baek Su-jeong responded that she wouldn't do something like that and that she did not see him as a man. Ban Ju-yeon heard their conversation and interrupted, saying she should do that. He then jokingly added that she lacked creativity and that he was disappointed in her. Ban Ju-yeon then learned that Baek Su-jeong was going on a blind date and was furious; he asked her to see him before she left work.

As My Dearest Nemesis episode 6 progressed, Ban Ju-yeon learned that the Yongseong Chairwoman was ready to introduce him to the world through the press and reminded himself to stay focused. When Baek Su-jeong came to his cabin later that day, she was expecting him to stop her from going on the blind date, but he instead spoke about her increment and bonus.

Ban Ju-yeon met her grandmother at an event where he learned that she still did not trust him enough as the successor. She said that Yongseong Group was like her baby; no one could take care of it better than her, and that she would hire management specialists if need be.

On the other hand, Baek Su-jeong went on a blind date with Yun Ji-woo. The next day, Baek Su-jeong and Ban Ju-yeon did not interact much at the office. After work, Ban Ju-yeon saw Yun Ji-woo picking up Baek Su-jeong from work while leaving with the chairwoman.

Later, Ban Ju-yeon remembered their kiss and went to see Baek Su-jeong. Meanwhile, Baek Su-jeong and Yun Ji-woo were enjoying their second date at a cafe in the Yongseong department store. They went shopping, and Ban Ju-yeon suddenly pulled Baek Su-jeong into a changing stall and told her that it was his first kiss.

Viewers may catch up with My Dearest Nemesis every Monday and Tuesday on tvN and later on Rakuten Viki.

