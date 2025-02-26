My Dearest Nemesis episodes 3 & 4 recap: Baek Su-jeong enters Ban Ju-yeon's hidden room, will she keep it secret?

My Dearest Nemesis, starring Moon Ga-young and Choi Hyun-wook, dropped episodes 3 and 4 on February 24 and 25, 2025 on tvN. My Dearest Nemesis is about Ban Ju-yeon, director of Yongseong Departmental, and his employee, Baek Su-jeong.

Ad

Baek Su-jeong and Ban Ju-yeon were introduced to each other through online games in their teens. Ban Ju-yeon confessed his feelings for Baek Su-jeong— who rejected him— and the incident left a scar on their hearts. They reunite in professional settings as boss and employee, 16 years later, which further develops into a romance story.

In the recent developments of My Dearest Nemesis, Baek Su-jeong learned all of Ban Ju-yeon's secrets about collecting rare figurines and toys. Ban Ju-yeon thought she would be startled and would judge him. Baek Su-jeong believed it to be an ordinary hobby and decided to keep it secret.

Ad

Trending

Ad

My Dearest Nemesis ep 3-4 recap: Baek Su-jeong finds out about Ban Ju-yeon’s hidden room

In My Dearest Nemesis episode 3, Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong went for dinner, after attending a meeting at a party. Baek Su-jeong got excited at a free soft toy, and Ban Ju-yeon, as a figurine collector, slowly started to feel safe with her.

Ad

The next day, Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong worked from the site at the departmental store. Ban Ju-yeon saw a man arguing with an employee who wanted to get his sunglasses repaired, but the repair fees were too expensive.

Ban Ju-yeon, at first, concluded that the man did not know the value of the product as he kept arguing about the repair fees. However, he realized that the man was a member of the rock band he liked.

Ad

Baek Su-jeong helped him get an autograph as he could not do it himself. She was happy to see how passionate he was about liking the singer. She told him to enjoy this moment with him, as he usually could do everything.

Later at work, Baek Su-jeong found a capsule with a rare miniature character, and Ban Ju-yeon thought it was his figurine. He ran home to check and could not find it in his collection. He had a flashback of his grandmother blaming him and his obsession with collecting rare toys for his parents' death.

Ad

During his teenage years, he once forgot about their death anniversary. His grandmother found a collection of toys, so she burned everything. He then saw that the toy capsule had fallen outside the cupboard.

Ad

After returning to the office, Ban Ju-yeon heard the employees making judgemental comments about the person who collected the toy capsules. Ban Ju-yeon saw Baek Su-jeong standing with them, and believed that she was also close-minded like them.

By the end of My Dearest Nemesis episode 3, Ban Ju-yeon's newly bought party lights for his hidden room stopped working, and he called a technician for repairs. He contacted Baek Su-jeong’s father— however, she arrived.

Ad

Ban Ju-yeon wanted to keep his identity secret from the technician, so he sat in his car to monitor the situation at his house. He soon learned that the technician was Baek Su-jeong, and ran swiftly towards his house so she would not enter the hidden room.

In My Dearest Nemesis episode 4, it was shown that Ban Ju-yeon's parents died in an accident when they were traveling to an animation event for him. His grandmother blamed Ban Ju-yeon for their passing. Ban Ju-yeon tried to get on the good side of his grandmother by taking his father's place.

Ad

In the process, he distanced himself from everything, and worked harder towards his goals. To save himself, he built a hidden room at his home where all his favorite things were stored.

At present, Baek Su-jeong entered the hidden room and soon realized it was Ban Ju-yeon's stuff. Ban Ju-yeon tried to lie that it was his nephew's room, but Baek Su-jeong figured out it was his room.

Baek Su-jeong was once again excited to see Ban Ju-yeon's interest in reading manhwas and collecting rare items. She got a call from the hospital as her father got into an accident. Ban Ju-yeon drove Baek Su-jeong to the hospital, and helped her father get into a VIP ward.

Ad

After he left, Baek Su-jeong broke into tears, and Ban Ju-yeon saw her from afar. He received a text from her expressing her gratitude, and he responded that he left a gift for her father at the reception.

Ad

Previously, Ban Ju-yeon sent gifts to Seo Ha-jin for her newly opened restaurant. They ran into each other on the streets, and she recognized him, despite meeting after so many years. Ban Ju-yeon was Baek Su-jeong's and her online game partner. They went to a restaurant, and Ban Ju-yeon asked her to sit at a different table due to his image.

Ban Ju-yeon again asked her to act like she did not know him if they crossed paths again. As he left, Baek Su-jeong came in and went for dinner with Seo Ha-jin. Seo Ha-jin was relieved that Baek Su-jeong did not see Ban Ju-yeon— this was because of their shared past.

Ad

On the other hand, Kim Shin-won asked Seo Ha-jin out, but she rejected him as she did not want to date anyone at the moment. As My Dearest Nemesis episode 4 proceeded toward the end, Ban Ju-yeon administered a test for his employees, and Baek Su-jeong passed. She later told him that she doesn't like getting tested. In response, Ban Ju-yeon took her to the arcade to lift her mood.

By the end of My Dearest Nemesis, Baek Su-jeong planned to take Ban Ju-yeon to Seo Ha-jin's restaurant. As they were about to reach, Baek Su-jeong received a call from Seo Ha-jin to not come, as player Black Dragon was at her restaurant.

Ad

Meanwhile, viewers may catch up with My Dearest Nemesis every Monday and Tuesday on tvN and Viki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback