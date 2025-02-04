  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Single's Inferno 4 episode 9 recap: Lee Si-an and Bae Ji-yeon’s paradise dates take an unexpected turn

Single's Inferno 4 episode 9 recap: Lee Si-an and Bae Ji-yeon’s paradise dates take an unexpected turn

By Inaas Fatima Khan
Modified Feb 04, 2025 13:56 GMT
Lee Si-an and Bae Ji-yeon&rsquo;s paradise dates take an unexpected turn (Images Via Instagram/@youseeany, @bxxyon)
Lee Si-an and Bae Ji-yeon’s paradise dates take an unexpected turn (Images Via Instagram/@youseeany, @bxxyon)

Single's Inferno 4 starring Lee Si-an, Yuk Jun-seo, Bae Ji-yeon, Kim Te-hwan, and more aired episode 9 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, on Netflix. In episode 9, Yuk Jun-seo picked Lee Si-an, Kim Jeong-su chose Chung You-jin, and Kim Te-hwan went with Bae Ji-yeon for the paradise date.

During his date with Lee Si-an, Yuk Jun-seo seemed to be different from the previous day and revealed that Kim Min-seol was weighing on her mind. Lee Si-an found his behavior a little rude. Meanwhile, Bae Ji-yeon also noticed that Kim Te-hwan was headstrong and spoke about himself.

In Single's Inferno 4 episode 9, it was also revealed that during their first paradise date, Kim Te-hwan did not pay much attention to Bae Ji-yeon. He verbally expressed that he was interested in her, but Bae Ji-yeon could not see the same in his actions. The panelist pointed out maybe this could be the reason why she asked Kim Te-hwan to pick someone else for the second date.

also-read-trending Trending

Single's Inferno 4 ep 9 recap: Kim Hye-jin shares her honest feelings with An Jong-hoon

In episode 9 of Single's Inferno 4, Kim Jeong-su decided to go on the paradise date with Chung You-jin. This is because he found her fun to be with and not because he was interested in her. Kim Jeong-su told Chung You-jin about his feelings for Lee Si-an, and the two then planned to enjoy the date without any pressure.

Meanwhile, Yuk Jun-seo appeared to be disinterested and tired while having dinner with Lee Si-an. When Lee Si-an asked Yuk Jun-seo who he would pick if he placed second. He replied that it would be Kim Min-seol, as she is someone who was on his mind. Lee Si-an was taken aback as she believed that Yuk Jun-seo was sure about her.

Later, Yuk Jun-seo—Lee Si-an and Kim Jeong-su—Chung You-jin had a double date at the arcade. Lee Si-an noticed that Yuk Jun-seo did not seem to care about her as they played pool. She also noticed how Kim Jeong-su was helping Chung You-jin. Furthermore, Yuk Jun-seo kept speaking to Lee Si-an in a very informal tone, addressing her as "hey," despite her asking him to call her by her name.

This Single's Inferno 4 episode further showed that Kook Dong-ho, Jang Theo, An Jong-hoon, Kim A-rin, Kim Min-seol, Park Hae-lin, and Kim Hye-jin were on the inferno. When everyone gathered at the table, Kim Hye-jin revealed that she chose An Jong-hoon twice in a row and would do the same in the future. An Jong-hoon was not aware, as Kim Hye-jin did not express herself before.

They had a conversation in private where An Jong-hoon expressed his gratitude to Kim Hye-jin for showing interest in him and told her that he felt the same but could not approach her. Kim Hye-jin asked him to be honest, as previously she was confused about her feelings because of Kim Jeong-su's ambiguous answers.

An Jong-hoon and Kim Hye-jin took a Polaroid picture, and she told him that she would choose him for the date by winning the next women's game. Park Hae-lin also asked Kook Dong-ho to talk to her in private. Later in Single's Inferno 4 episode 9, Park Hae-lin asked him if she won the game the next day, would he be okay if she kidnapped her. Kook Dong-ho responded that it would be alright.

Meanwhile, Kim A-rin, Jang Theo, and Kim Hye-jin, who were still at the table, perceived that over two or three hours had passed. Kim A-rin stated that she was awkward sharing a room with Chung You-jin and Park Hae-lin as they both liked Kook Dong-ho. She was not able to discuss her date with them.

While talking to Kim Hye-jin and Jang Theo, Kim A-rin revealed that she was amazed to learn that the location of her and Kook Dong-ho's workplace, the place they live, and their hometown were the same.

By the end of Single's Inferno 4 episode 9, Kim A-rin spoke to Kook Dong-ho briefly because she did not want to know about his conversation with Park Hae-lin. However, she was to some extent bothered by it. At the paradise date, Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo were having a conversation about how different he seemed from the previous date. The episode concluded where Yuk Jun-seo seemed to have fallen asleep during the conversation.

Viewers can catch up with Single's Inferno 4 episodes 9 and 10 on Netflix.

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी