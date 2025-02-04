Single's Inferno 4 episode 9 recap: Lee Si-an and Bae Ji-yeon’s paradise dates take an unexpected turn

Single's Inferno 4 starring Lee Si-an, Yuk Jun-seo, Bae Ji-yeon, Kim Te-hwan, and more aired episode 9 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, on Netflix. In episode 9, Yuk Jun-seo picked Lee Si-an, Kim Jeong-su chose Chung You-jin, and Kim Te-hwan went with Bae Ji-yeon for the paradise date.

During his date with Lee Si-an, Yuk Jun-seo seemed to be different from the previous day and revealed that Kim Min-seol was weighing on her mind. Lee Si-an found his behavior a little rude. Meanwhile, Bae Ji-yeon also noticed that Kim Te-hwan was headstrong and spoke about himself.

In Single's Inferno 4 episode 9, it was also revealed that during their first paradise date, Kim Te-hwan did not pay much attention to Bae Ji-yeon. He verbally expressed that he was interested in her, but Bae Ji-yeon could not see the same in his actions. The panelist pointed out maybe this could be the reason why she asked Kim Te-hwan to pick someone else for the second date.

In episode 9 of Single's Inferno 4, Kim Jeong-su decided to go on the paradise date with Chung You-jin. This is because he found her fun to be with and not because he was interested in her. Kim Jeong-su told Chung You-jin about his feelings for Lee Si-an, and the two then planned to enjoy the date without any pressure.

Meanwhile, Yuk Jun-seo appeared to be disinterested and tired while having dinner with Lee Si-an. When Lee Si-an asked Yuk Jun-seo who he would pick if he placed second. He replied that it would be Kim Min-seol, as she is someone who was on his mind. Lee Si-an was taken aback as she believed that Yuk Jun-seo was sure about her.

Later, Yuk Jun-seo—Lee Si-an and Kim Jeong-su—Chung You-jin had a double date at the arcade. Lee Si-an noticed that Yuk Jun-seo did not seem to care about her as they played pool. She also noticed how Kim Jeong-su was helping Chung You-jin. Furthermore, Yuk Jun-seo kept speaking to Lee Si-an in a very informal tone, addressing her as "hey," despite her asking him to call her by her name.

This Single's Inferno 4 episode further showed that Kook Dong-ho, Jang Theo, An Jong-hoon, Kim A-rin, Kim Min-seol, Park Hae-lin, and Kim Hye-jin were on the inferno. When everyone gathered at the table, Kim Hye-jin revealed that she chose An Jong-hoon twice in a row and would do the same in the future. An Jong-hoon was not aware, as Kim Hye-jin did not express herself before.

They had a conversation in private where An Jong-hoon expressed his gratitude to Kim Hye-jin for showing interest in him and told her that he felt the same but could not approach her. Kim Hye-jin asked him to be honest, as previously she was confused about her feelings because of Kim Jeong-su's ambiguous answers.

An Jong-hoon and Kim Hye-jin took a Polaroid picture, and she told him that she would choose him for the date by winning the next women's game. Park Hae-lin also asked Kook Dong-ho to talk to her in private. Later in Single's Inferno 4 episode 9, Park Hae-lin asked him if she won the game the next day, would he be okay if she kidnapped her. Kook Dong-ho responded that it would be alright.

Meanwhile, Kim A-rin, Jang Theo, and Kim Hye-jin, who were still at the table, perceived that over two or three hours had passed. Kim A-rin stated that she was awkward sharing a room with Chung You-jin and Park Hae-lin as they both liked Kook Dong-ho. She was not able to discuss her date with them.

While talking to Kim Hye-jin and Jang Theo, Kim A-rin revealed that she was amazed to learn that the location of her and Kook Dong-ho's workplace, the place they live, and their hometown were the same.

By the end of Single's Inferno 4 episode 9, Kim A-rin spoke to Kook Dong-ho briefly because she did not want to know about his conversation with Park Hae-lin. However, she was to some extent bothered by it. At the paradise date, Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo were having a conversation about how different he seemed from the previous date. The episode concluded where Yuk Jun-seo seemed to have fallen asleep during the conversation.

Viewers can catch up with Single's Inferno 4 episodes 9 and 10 on Netflix.

