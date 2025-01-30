"Say it louder queen"- Fans react as Lee Da-hee shares her thoughts on contestants benching in Single's Inferno 4

Single's Inferno 4’s Lee Da-hee garnered attention online for comments on contestants allegedly benching or confusing people who like them. On January 30, 2025, Hong Jin-kyung, another of the panelists of the Netflix dating show, invited Single's Inferno 4 hosts, including Lee Da-hee, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, Hanhae, and Dex, on her YouTube show.

The panelists discussed the ongoing season and how the contestants and their approach, behavior, and how they have built their connections on the show. The Island actress shared her own opinion about participants who behave kindly towards the person who has shown their interest in them.

She stated their behavior with them may confuse them and make them believe that they have a chance. She said,

"When you know that the other person likes you, but you don't like them, yet you act kind towards them, then they can misunderstand. More than feeling sorry, it's better to cut it off for the sake of both.”

Notably, the actress did not name any contestant but received positive reactions from the viewers of Single's Inferno 4. Viewers and fans took to social media to share their thoughts on her comments.

"Say it louder queen," a fan said.

"This is why i love dahee. what she says makes sense. if someone was into me but i wasn't reciprocating their feelings, i would politely tell him the truth so that he could move on and find someone who actually appreciates him! this would be the best solution for both individuals,"- a fan added.

"Yep!!! This is why even though they don’t necessarily do something bad to the other contestants I still have a huge dislike to the ones who string people along to be “nice” when they just make it worse and more confusing (yoongJae from season 2, jungseo and Sian),"- a user commented.

Single's Inferno 4 fans and viewers appreciated the Beauty Inside actress for her sincere opinions.

"Lee da hee you are mother for a reason!! What she says is always correct," a fan commented.

"She’s always been the realest on the judges panel. Love her down," another fan commented.

"She’s been real from day one love her inputs sm," a netizen stated

Fans agreed with Lee Da-hee about Single's Inferno 4 contestants' alleged behavior.

"I’m not gonna pick any side, men or women…this is literally Jeongsu, Sian and Junseo…all these are selfish that keep leading people on and making them misunderstandings," a user stated.

"DaHee really hates confusionists lmao. Last season she wanted to bite GwanHee," a netizen mentioned.

"y’all are trying to figure out who this is about but it can be about a lot of them. jungseo, junseo, sian, and even dongho now like they’re all so bad lmaooo," a fan wrote

Lee Da-hee's upcoming and ongoing series: Single's Inferno 4, Divorce Insurance, and more

Lee Da-hee is a South Korean actress who is widely known for her roles in K-dramas like Search WWW, The Beauty Inside, Love is for Suckers, and more. The actress has been a part of the host line-up of Netflix’s popular dating show Single's Inferno since the first season. She is known for her reactions to the reality show and has gained attention for her signature dressing style as the panelist.

Besides the ongoing series, Lee Da-hee is gearing up for her upcoming tvN drama titled Divorce Insurance alongside actors like Lee Kwang-soo, Lee Dong-wook, and Lee Joo-bin. The drama is about an insurance company that creates products based on divorce and related issues.

Not much about her role has been revealed; however, reports suggest that Divorce Insurance is set to be released in March 2025.

In other news, Lee Da-hee also made a cameo in the Netflix drama series Mr. Plankton starring Woo Do-hwan, Lee You-mi, Oh Jung-se, Lee El, and more. Meanwhile, all eight episodes of Single's Inferno 4 and Mr. Plankton are available on Netflix for streaming.

