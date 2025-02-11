Single's Inferno 4 episode 11 recap: Lee Si-an’s final paradise date with Kim Jeong-su sparks uncertainty

Single's Inferno 4 episode 11, featuring Lee Si-an, Kim Jeong-su, Yuk Jun-seo, and others, aired on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, on Netflix. In this episode, Lee Si-an chose Kim Jeong-su for the paradise date, shocking her other connection, Yuk Jun-seo. As they opened up to each other, uncertainty about the future of Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo's connection emerged.

During their date, Kim Jeong-su expressed his belief that Lee Si-an had spoken to all the male solos but was surprised by her interest in Yuk Jun-seo. Lee Si-an mentioned that her first date with Yuk Jun-seo had drawn her to him, although she felt that Yuk Jun-seo was a rough and tough guy, while Kim Jeong-su had been sweet and gentle with her.

Because of this, Lee Si-an often thought about Kim Jeong-su during her date with Yuk Jun-seo. She revealed that she chose Kim Jeong-su for the last date because she wanted to see who made her happier and more comfortable.

Kim Jeong-su admitted that he couldn’t understand Lee Si-an's feelings. He noted that earlier that morning, he had seen her lean on Yuk Jun-seo’s shoulder in the helicopter. As a result, Kim Jeong-su felt this indicated that things were over between him and Lee Si-an. He added that the simple act of leaning on the shoulder affected him significantly.

Lee Si-an further stated that she did not know Kim Jeong-su's feelings for her were so deep, as he did not express himself and dated other contestants—Kim Hye-jin and Park Hae-lin. Kim Jeong-su then revealed that on his date with Park Hae-lin, he saved a heart-shaped rose petal for her on the fifth night. On the sixth day of Single's Inferno 4, he saw Jang Theo presenting Lee Si-an with a bouquet.

Single's Inferno 4 ep 11 recap: Kook Dong-ho informs Park Hae-lin about his interest in another female solo

In episode 11 of Single's Inferno 4, Park Hae-lin chose Kook Dong-ho for the paradise date, while Chung You-jin selected An Dong-hoon. Before the selection, Kook Dong-ho spoke with Chung You-jin, expressing that there was very little time to get to know her and that, given the short duration, his feelings might not change.

Furthermore, he informed Park Hae-lin that his feelings leaned more toward other female contestants. Although Park Hae-lin intended to pick Kook Dong-ho, he advised her to consider his feelings before making a decision. He also mentioned that she worked to win the game, so he didn't want to put pressure on her.

During the final paradise date of Single's Inferno 4, Kook Dong-ho had dinner with Park Hae-lin and expressed his feelings again. Park Hae-lin mentioned that she did not want to have regrets later, which is why she chose him.

Meanwhile, glimpses from Chung You-jin and An Jong-hoon's date suggested that An Jong-hoon attempted to have fun while also engaging in conversation with Chung You-jin.

However, it appeared that he was so focused on the next activity that he kept the conversation brief. The panelists noted that An Jong-hoon seemed more like a tour guide leading Chung You-jin through all the activities rather than being on a date.

Contestants on Single's Inferno 4

Kim Min-seol and Yuk Jun-seo lost at rock-paper-scissors and had to do the dishes. Kim Min-seol tried to talk to Yuk Jun-seo, but he wasn't paying attention. Yuk Jun-seo was upset because Lee Si-an didn't take her on the paradise date. Kim Min-seol also realized he might be thinking about Lee Si-an.

Meanwhile, Bae Ji-yeon, in a conversation with Kim A-rin, revealed that she doesn't think Kim Te-hwan liked her since he only talked about himself on the paradise date. Furthermore, she added that when she told him about her dream of having her own family after getting married, Kim Te-hwan replied that he preferred staying single.

Kim A-rin was surprised to hear this. Bae Ji-yeon tried to discuss it with Kim Te-hwan, but his words were ambiguous and she could not seem to understand him.

By the end of Single's Inferno 4 episode 11, the three couples returned to the inferno. An Jong-hoon approached Kim Hye-jin and began messaging her shoulder. It was revealed that An Jong-hoon had been thinking about Kim Hye-jin during his paradise date with Chung You-jin.

Additionally, as all the contestants gathered at the table, Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo felt awkward around each other. Lee Si-an sensed that he was upset, while Yuk Jun-seo believed she was uncomfortable.

Single's Inferno 4 episode 11 concluded with Lee Si-an in her room getting ready when someone came to visit her, and she smiled brightly. Viewers might want to catch up with episode 12, available on Netflix, to find out who came to see Lee Si-an.

