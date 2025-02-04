"IT'S HIM WHO NEED TO SHUT UP"— Single's Inferno 4 fans slam Yuk Jun-seo for his alleged rude behavior towards Chung You-jin

Single's Inferno 4’s contestant Yuk Jun-seo is under fire for his alleged rudeness towards Chung You-jin. Netflix dropped episode 9 of Single's Inferno 4, where Yuk Jun-seo—Lee Si-an and Chung You-jin—Kim Jeong-su were on a double date at an arcade. The four were seen playing pool where Kim Jeong-su & Chung You-jin were doing relatively better than Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an.

Kim Jeong-su and Chung You-jin were jokingly discussing that maybe she was good at playing because she's a Dance Major student. This was during Yuk Jun-seo's turn, and it appeared that he was disturbed because of their whispering. Yuk Jun-seo asked Chung You-jin to keep it down. He said,

“Could you keep it down a bit?”

This has garnered attention among fans as they believed he was speaking in a rude manner with Chung You-jin. Single's Inferno 4 viewers expressed their thoughts about this incident on social media.

Trending

"IT'S HIM WHO NEED TO SHUT UP," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"I need him to be PUT DOWN . "Stop talkin "stop" , the mockery, the rudeness. His raggedy titan face and he dares to speak to women like that?" a fan added.

"by far the WORST contestant in the show yet," a user stated.

Fan continued to criticize Yuk Jun-seo's choice words while conversing with Chung You-jin.

"And then people act like Youjin’s fans don’t like Junseo because we are salty he doesn’t like her. He has been nothing but rude to her for no reason!" a netizen stated.

"I don't know why they cast such gyz who lacks manners do not know how to talk, and lack even the basic decency istg," a fan commented.

"that’s what I’m trying to say, I stopped watching this man after he was gossiping about Youjin…he lacks social awareness or emotional intelligence idk," a netizen wrote.

Other Single's Inferno 4 viewers wondered why he was popular among female contestants like Lee Si-an and Kim Min-seol.

"Even my ex was a little more respectful than this guy and that says a lot, than unpleasant to see and I do not understand why she chooses him," a fan mentioned.

"Junseo is clearly so rude and disrespectful. dont get it why sian and minseol still after him????????" a netizen added.

"He’s really rude. I was thinking, “Sian, are you seriously going to choose that guy? You have a lot of options girl," a user stated.

Single's Inferno 4: Yuk Jun-seo—Lee Si-an and Kim Jeong-su—Chung You-jin’s surprising double date

Expand Tweet

In episode 9 of Single's Inferno 4, Yuk Jun-seo named Lee Si-an as his date, and Kim Jeong-su named Chung You-jin for the paradise date. After dinner, Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an went to an arcade to play games, and Kim Jeong-su along with Chung You-jin showed up unexpectedly. Kim Jeong-su and Chung You-jin enjoyed playing pool and won but have stated that they don't have feelings for each other.

This double date created some wavering emotions among the contestants, in particular Lee Si-an. Her first date on Single's Inferno 4 was with Kim Jeong-su. She noticed that he was caring for and helping Chung You-jin while playing the game. Moreover, she seemed to be upset with Yuk Jun-seo as he kept addressing her in an informal tone.

Lee Si-an was previously drawn towards Kim Jeong-su because of his gentle and affectionate manners. However, following the double date, she was confused about her feelings towards Yuk Jun-seo. In the solo interview on the show, she revealed that she was hurt by Yuk Jun-seo’s behavior, and she could see Kim Jeong-su’s kind gestures and remember her first date.

Expand Tweet

Later in episode 10, Lee Si-an said that since Yuk Jun-seo's personality is not warm and friendly, she might face issues in the future. Notably, since Lee Si-an and Chung You-jin emerged as the winners in the women's game, it is yet to be seen who they will go on their next date with.

Single's Inferno 4 episodes 9 and 10 are available on Netflix for streaming.

