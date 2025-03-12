My Dearest Nemesis episodes 7 & 8 recap: Ban Ju-yeon confesses his feelings for Baek Su-jeong

My Dearest Nemesis, starring Choi Hyun-wook and Moon Ga-young, aired episodes 7 and 8 on March 10 & 11, 2025, on tvN. My Dearest Nemesis follows the story of Ban Ju-yeon (portrayed by Choi Hyun-wook)— the successor of Yongseong Group and the director of the Yongseong department store— and his employee Baek Su-jeong (depicted by Moon Ga-young)— the development team of the store.

Ad

Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong had unpleasant memories of each other from when they met during their teenage years on a gaming platform. The story takes an interesting turn when Ban Ju-yeon comes back into Baek Su-jeong's life as her boss after 16 years, but they do not recognize each other.

In My Dearest Nemesis episode 7, Ban Ju-yeon's grandmother and Yongseong Group's chairwoman, Jung Hyo-sun, learned about his suspicious activity in his study from his housekeeper.

Ad

Trending

Fortunately, Ban Ju-yeon moved all his items to Baek Su-jeong's house and asked her to hide them in his hidden space. As Jung Hyo-sun came to check on him, she did not find anything strange in his study. However, she saw his family photo hidden on a shelf and lashed at him, saying that he did not have any right to keep the photo or miss his parents. She blamed him for her son's and his father's death.

Ad

Ad

As the episode progressed, Ban Ju-yeon opened up to Baek Su-jeong about how he started to hide things he loved from his grandmother, and tried to take his father's place. He told her that he kept things he liked hidden for a long time, but could not do it anymore as he liked her a lot.

My Dearest Nemesis ep 7-8 recap: Baek Su-jeong learns Ban Ju-yeon is Black Dragon

In My Dearest Nemesis episode 7, Ban Ju-yeon apologized to Baek Su-jeong for forgetting about the kiss, but said that it was not a mistake. The next day, Baek Su-jeong avoided him at work, and Ban Ju-yeon was officially announced as Jung Hyo-sun's grandson through the press.

Ad

Baek Su-jeong asked Ban Ju-yeon whether he could confidently be open about their relationship if they dated. He could not respond, so she rejected him. On the other hand, Kim Shin-won (Kwak Si-yang) tried his best to get over Seo Ha-jin (Im Se-mi), but he always found himself outside her restaurant, looking at her from a distance after he got drunk.

By the end of My Dearest Nemesis episode 7, after learning about Jung Hyo-sun and Ban Ju-yeon's fragile relationship, Baek Su-jeong realized that Ban Ju-yeon was confident when he confessed his feelings. She then reciprocated her feelings for him, saying that she would become his biggest secret, as he kept things he loved hidden. They shared a kiss.

Ad

In My Dearest Nemesis episode 8, Kim Shin-won unfollowed Seo Ha-jin's social media page and decided to move on. However, they ran into each other at a mutual friend's wedding. They shared a conversation where they realized they were the only ones who understood each other without judgment. Seo Ha-jin confirmed her feelings and asked Kim Shin-won to get into a serious relationship.

Ad

On the other hand, Ban Ju-yeon went to see Baek Su-jeong before a meeting. Baek Su-jeong's father saw him outside the house and invited him in. Soon, her brother, Baek Su-bin, also arrived, and sensing something going on between Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong, behaved rudely with him.

When he left, Baek Su-bin told Baek Su-jeong to be careful, since he is a chaebol and that his family might not accept her. He said this only because he cared about her.

Ad

Ban Ju-yeon and Baek Su-jeong decided to keep their relationship secret at work. Baek Su-jeong's subordinate, unaware of the situation, kept bringing up her blind date. What would her dating preferences be like— someone older than her, less successful, or someone not like the man who kissed the girl and forgot about it? The subordinates believed her ideal type was someone opposite of Ban Ju-yeon.

This made Ban Ju-yeon upset and sad, but he couldn't do anything about it. Baek Su-jeong and Ban Ju-yeon almost held hands while making document copies, but as the subordinate came closer, Baek Su-jeong scolded Ban Ju-yeon for not knowing how to make photocopies.

Ad

They went to the rooftop and saw some employees coming. To avoid any misunderstanding, Baek Su-jeong yelled at him again, acting like he was not taking constructive criticism just because he was her boss.

Later in My Dearest Nemesis episode 8, Seo Ha-jin told Baek Su-jeong that she was dating Kim Shin-won, leaving her in shock. She told him that he is a player, which Kim Shin-won heard, but Seo Ha-jin explained that he is a nice person.

Ad

Ad

Later at work, Hye-joo insulted Baek Su-jeong after a meeting, asking her if she slept with Ban Ju-yeon since he is the potential successor of the business group. Baek Su-jeong responded that they are in a close relationship, and asked her to say such words in front of others next time so she can get witnesses for a defamation case.

By the end of My Dearest Nemesis episode 8, Ban Ju-yeon returned from a business trip late at night and made an excuse to read his favorite comic, only to meet Baek Su-jeong. She had gone to her attic to find the book, and found the lock and key necklace, recalling some unpleasant memories.

Ad

Ban Ju-yeon found Baek Su-jeong waiting outside her house with the lock and key. She asked him to confirm that he was Black Dragon in an upset tone.

Meanwhile, My Dearest Nemesis, starring Choi Hyun-wook and Moon Ga-young, airs every Monday and Tuesday on tvN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback