“Icon for a reason”- Fans react as Stray Kids' Felix makes history as the first and only 4th gen K-Pop idol to model twice on Louis Vuitton runway

Stray Kids’ Felix took over social media with his recent appearance on the 2025 Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week showcase runway. On March 11, 2025, Felix graced the LV Womenswear's 2026 Fall-Winter collection showcase runway, marking his second runway appearance after becoming the house ambassador.

Felix made his runway debut during the French brand's 2024-2025 F/W collection showcase. With the 2025 Paris Fashion Week show, he is the first and only fourth generation K-pop idol to walk for Louis Vuitton twice.

Fans were stunned to see the Stray Kids member as the clips of him walking the runway started making circles on social media. They expressed on X their thoughts about his look, and were elated to see him presenting the brand’s essence through his stage presence.

"Icon for a reason," a fan said

"From his first step to his last, Felix Lee once again proved why he’s a global fashion icon. His presence at the Louis Vuitton show was pure magic," a fan added.

"This collection is incredible. Felix looked amazing. The warmth with which he is treated as House Ambassador creates such a feeling of positive energy and joy," a netizen mentioned.

Fans praised Felix for walking the LV Paris Fashion Week runway twice, showing subsequent growth.

"Felix is the main event, and no one else is doing it like him. A pure angel on the runway and the androgynous king of fashion," a netizen stated.

"NO BUT HE LOOKS SO MATURE THAN LAST YEAR AND THE WALK IS ALSO SO MUCH MORE PROFESSIONAL...SLAYYYH FELIXXX,” a user said.

"Hot DAMN felix truly found his calling... u know when someone just GLOWS and u KNOW this was made for them? it's this for him. he looks even more natural and confident than before I'm so in awe," a fan stated.

Stray Kids fans expressed their gratitude towards Nicolas Ghesquière for styling Felix.

"To Nicolas Ghesquière and Louis Vuitton! the whole collection was magnificent. in a majestic setting. congratulations again to Félix who was dazzling! His outfit was sublime! this man has an incredible aura and visual," a user commented.

"I loved every piece in this collection. Seeing Felix walk that runway was such a sweet bonus. Thank you Nicolas and LV," a fan wrote.

"I LOVED Nicolas’ designs and Felix carried them so beautifully and elegantly. This is literally dream collab," another user commented.

More about Stray Kids’ Felix's outfit at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear 2026 F/W collection showcase

Stray Kids’ Felix attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton 2026 Fall-Winter showcase in his classic blonde hair look. He represented the theme, ‘Art of Travel,’ donning a captivating outfit displaying contrasting prints designed by Louis Vuitton Women's creative director Nicholas Ghesquière.

In particular, the prints illustrated on the sweater were in black and white, while the pants had brown and gold checkered design, plaided belt, and sneakers, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The ATE singer carried the latest express bag in navy and blue color from the brand's collection as a part of his ensemble. The backdrop of the showcase depicted the busy Parisian train station envisioned by set designer Es Devlin.

In other news, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who is known to be an ambassador of the luxury brand, was spotted in the crowd, seemingly showing her support to the Stray Kids member. Other renowned celebrities like Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, and South Korean actress Jun Ji-hyun were also seen attending.

