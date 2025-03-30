Undercover High School review: Is the MBC drama worth watching?

Undercover High School, featuring Seo Kang-joon, Jin Ki-joo, Jeon Bae-soo, Kim Shin-rok, and more, aired the final episode on March 29, 2025.

Undercover High School depicts the story of Jeong Hae-seong, a National Intelligence Service agent who was assigned a crucial mission at a high school. Jeong Hae-seong, disguised as a student, infiltrated Byeongmyeon High School to find King Go-jong's missing gold bars worth 800 million KRW.

He meets Oh Su-ah, played by Jin Ki-joo, his homeroom teacher who teaches Korean history and is working on a contract basis. Oh Su-ah is always suspicious of Jeong Hae-seong's actions, but at times, he also resembles her childhood crush, creating more curiosity about him. Jeon Bae-soo portrayed the character of Ahn Seok-ho, Jeong Hae-seong's guardian and his team leader at the NIS.

Meanwhile, Kim Shin-rok depicted the role of Byeongmyeon High School's director, Seo Myeong-joo, the antagonist who also shares the same goal as Jeong Hae-seong—finding gold. As Jeong Hae-seong begins his mission, shocking murder mysteries unravel, which go beyond the quest of searching for gold.

Undercover High School is a thriller comedy action drama that may not have an intriguing storyline but keeps the viewers entertained throughout. The show delves into crucial themes like bullying, friendship dynamics, self-healing, and development.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion.

MBC's spy action drama Undercover High School set high expectations for fans and viewers as it marked the comeback of singer-turned-actor Seo Kang-joon. Being the first drama since his military enlistment, many fans looked forward to it, and with a great start, the show failed to maintain a moment in between.

Before the airing, it drew comparisons from the Bollywood hit film Main Hoon Na and K-drama Vincenzo in terms of spy action storyline. However, fans may not worry, as the show kept the best part for the end. Seo Kang-joon continues to prove to be an exceptional actor. Perks of watching this MBC drama: one gets to see the best of Seo Kang-joon's visuals in each action scene.

While Jin Ki-joo is also all students' favorite teacher and has played her role as Oh Su-ah, amazingly, her character did not gain much attention. Furthermore, Undercover High School missed the opportunity to explore the romance dynamic between Jeong Hae-seong and Oh Su-ah.

The drama introduces Jeong Hae-seong, trapped in a team of amateur agents who use their hidden cards in unpredictable places. The clumsy teamwork and hilarious actions make viewers anticipate more from the show.

Jeong Hae-seong ends up becoming a high school student who must focus on his mission and must not be swayed by issues faced by students at school. His journey of helping his classmates by taking the lead to learn that taking a back seat and letting them resolve their issues makes Undercover High School more compelling.

When it comes to the portrayal of Seo Myeong-joo, a person who gets rid of everyone who comes her way and does whatever it takes to fulfill her desire, actress Kim Shin-rok steals the show. Moreover, the plotline connecting Jeong Hae-seong's father—Jeong Jae-hyun (Oh Eul-suk), the gold quest, and Seo Myeong-joo loses its way as the show progresses. This may leave the viewers in confusion.

On the brighter side, the show wraps up well, answering all the unresolved queries and giving closure to each character. If you are looking for a lighthearted drama with a pinch of thrill and a lot more comedy, then Undercover High School is for you.

Meanwhile, viewers may catch up with Undercover High School on Rakuten Viki.

