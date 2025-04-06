5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Karma

The thriller and mystery K-drama Karma premiered on April 4, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Park Hae-soo, Shin Min-ah, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Kwang-soo, Gong Seung-yeon, and others. It was helmed by director and screenwriter Lee II Hyung. According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for the series has been provided below:

"The lives of 6 people become entangled in ill-fated relationships. A man witnesses a mysterious accident and makes an irreversible deal. Lee Ju-yeon, who works as a doctor, lives with trauma that occurred in her childhood. She runs into the person who is responsible for her trauma."

Featuring Shin Min-ah and Park Hae-soo (Image via @netflixkr/Instagram)

The plot further reads:

"A man wanted to make a large amount of money to change his life. He resorted to borrowing from loan sharks to invest in cryptocurrency, but his investment collapsed. Jang Gil-ryong unfairly loses his job and is then asked to do something involving a large sum of money. Han Sang-hun runs a successful private clinic in Gangnam. He has a girlfriend, Lee Yu-jeong, who is dangerously charming."

As all six episodes of the series Karma have been released, the viewers can binge-watch the other shows if they like the thriller drama.

Big Mouth, Mouse, and other K-dramas to watch if you like Karma

1) Big Mouth

Featuring Big Mouth main poster and a still cut featuring YoonA (Image via @yoona__lim/Instagram)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Disney+, Wavve, and Hulu

Cast: Lee Jong-suk, Im Yoon-ah, Kim Joo-heon, Kwak Dong-yeon, Yang Kyung-won, Ok Ja-yeon, and others

The thriller and law drama Big Mouth follows the story of an infamous lawyer, Park Chang-ho, who was framed for a crime he committed. Subsequently, he was sent to prison under the impression that he was the swindler Big Mouse. Simultaneously, his wife, Ko Mi-ho, a nurse by profession, embarked on a challenging journey to protect her husband.

Similar to K-drama Karma, Big Mouth featured cinematic elements such as revenge, fate, and complicated human relationships. It presented the stories that kept the viewers hooked to their screens till the end.

2) Mouse

Featuring Lee Seung-gi (Image via @leeseunggi.official/Instagram)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Viki, TVING, and Prime Video

Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Lee Hee-joon, Park Ju-hyun, Kyung Soo-jin, Woo Ji-hyun, and Ahn Jae-wook

The thriller and crime drama Mouse followed the story of detective Go Mu-chi and rookie police officer Jung Ba-reum, who were on their way to hunt down the serial killer. The psychopathic murderer's activities created chaos in the nation, and the country was gripped with fear and uncertainty.

Similar to Karma, Mouse featured the protagonists whose lives were interconnected and shared ill-fated relationships. The drama focused on suspense, mystery, revenge, violence, and other dark cinematic elements.

3) Beyond Evil

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki, Prime Video, Tubi, Disney+ Hotstar, and others

Cast: Shin Ha-kyun, Yeo Jin-goo, Choi Dae-hoon, Kim Shin-rok, Choi Sung-eun, and Choi Jin-ho

The 2021 South Korean series Beyond Evil premiered from February 19 to April 10, 2021. It bagged three accolades at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, including Best Screenplay, Best Drama, and Best Actor for Shin Ha-kyun. The series featured the stories of two undaunted policemen who embarked on an unlawful journey to track down a serial killer. They were appointed to the Manyang Police substation.

During the investigation, they suspected everyone, including themselves, under the impression that they could be a monster as well. Similar to Karma, Beyond Evil incorporated similar cinematic elements, such as psychology, unhealed trauma, a small-town setting, complicated characters, and more.

4) The Glory

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Im Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-II, and others

The Glory, Part 1, and Part 2 followed the story of a high school student who had a dream of becoming an architect. However, her goals were shattered when she had to leave the place due to extreme school violence and bullying. Subsequently, she worked hard to avenge the brutalities that happened to her.

Similar to Karma, The Glory delved into the concepts of ill-fated relationships, trauma, avenge, and more. It kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

5) Nobody Knows

Featuring Nobody Knows cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Kocowa, SBS World

Cast: Kim Seo-hyung, Ryu Deok-hwan, Park-hoon, Ahn Ji-ho, Min Jin-woong, and Kang Ye-won

The thriller and mystery melodrama Nobody Knows showcased the story of a detective, Young-jin, who was haunted by the mysterious murder of her friend nineteen years ago. She was killed by the Stigmata serial killer. She spent an isolated life where her only connection was with her neighbor's son, Eun-ho.

Similar to Karma, Nobody Knows added an element of suspense, thrill, psychological topics, marriage secrets, and jaw-dropping twists.

The dramas similar to Karma included Save Me, Voice, Flower of Evil, Stranger, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, Somebody, and more. Meanwhile, Karma is available to stream on the American platform Netflix.

