Kim Ji-yeon reportedly to star in the upcoming drama adaptation of Inside Men

On April 2, 2025, the South Korean media outlet IZE reported that WJSN's Bona, aka Kim Ji-yeon, would reportedly join the cast of director Mo Wan-il's drama adaptation of Inside Men. She was selected for the role by giving an audition with fierce competition.

According to the publication, the drama will be adapted from the film Inside Men, which premiered on November 19, 2015. It featured a star-studded cast, including Lee Byung-hun, Cho Seung-woo, Baek Yoon-shik, and others. It was helmed by the director and screenwriter Woo Min-ho. The movie was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Yun Tae-ho.

Kim Ji-yeon would play the role of a female detective in the drama adaptation of Inside Men

Kim Ji-yeon will play the character of a female detective named Woo Jin-sook in the drama adaptation of Inside Men. She would chronicle the role of one of the female protagonists in the series. Unlike the film version, the show would be centered around the two female characters, who would have the same duration of screen time as the male protagonists.

The other major character would be played by the newspaper executive Kang Young-min (played by Soo-ae). Additionally, Song Kang-ho, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Soo-ae have reportedly been added to the cast line-up of the forthcoming series. They would play the following roles which have been listed below:

Song kang-ho as an editorial writer, Cho Kuk Ilbo. Koo Kyo-hwan as a political gangster, Ahn Sang-goo. Soo-ae as Kang Young-min, a newspaper executive.

The drama adaptation of Inside Men would be reportedly produced by Hive Media Corporation and Plus M, respectively. The Hive Media Corporation has previously produced hit movies, including Harbin, The Man Standing Next, and others.

The project would be helmed by director Mo Wan-il. He has produced many shows, such as The World of the Married, Misty, A Beautiful Mind, Smile, Dong Hae, Drama Special Season 2: Identical Criminals, and other programs.

Kim Ji-yeon is a multifaceted individual with expertise in singing, dancing, and acting. She is also known by the stage name Bona and is a member of the girl group WJSN and its sub-unit WJSN The Black.

The 29-year-old made her acting debut in the KBS2 drama Hit the Top in 2017. Subsequently, she has appeared in shows such as Girls' Generation 1979, Homemade Love Story, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, The Haunted Palace, and others.

In recent news, Kim Ji-yeon appeared in the school and revenge drama Pyramid Game.

