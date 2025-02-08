  • home icon
  All Of Us Are Dead season 2 unravels potential plot for the upcoming installment

All Of Us Are Dead season 2 unravels potential plot for the upcoming installment

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Feb 08, 2025 19:29 GMT
All Of Us Are Dead season 2 unravels potential plot for the upcoming installment (Image via @kdramatreats/X)
All Of Us Are Dead season 2 unravels potential plot for the upcoming installment (Image via @kdramatreats/X)

On February 6, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Star Daily News revealed the potential plot for the much-anticipated All Of Us Are Dead season 2. According to the publication, Netflix has announced the following details regarding the production of the upcoming edition.

"Stories that were not resolved in season 1 and new developments will unfold."

It has been confirmed that the main characters who have survived the zombie apocalypse in All Of Us Are Dead season 1 will return for the newest season. Additionally, the new characters will be introduced.

The main actors, Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, and Jo Yi-hyun, will reprise their roles for the series. Meanwhile, No Yoon-seo will be the newest addition to the star-studded cast line-up.

All Of Us Are Dead season 2 will revolve around the story of mutant zombies

According to the outlet, All Of Us Are Dead season 2 will likely depict the story of the mutant zombies, which was not shown in the first installment. It has been hinted that the survivors will face new crises, challenges, and obstacles following the aftermath of the zombie outbreak. The government's response might be one of the main storylines for the upcoming edition.

Moreover, the story of Choi Nam-ra, who was transformed into a mutant being exhibiting both human and zombie traits has been expected to play a crucial role in the development of the plotline of the upcoming season. Many fans have been speculating the kind of stance she will take in All Of Us Are Dead season 2.

For those unversed, season one was based on the webtoon Now at Our School, authored by Joo Dong-geun. It was helmed by directors, including Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su. It was penned by Chun Sung-il. The drama features young and talented actors, including Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, and Lomon.

It premiered on January 28, 2022, through the Netflix. The series followed the story of high school students who had to struggle through an unexpected zombie outbreak. It was filmed at Sunghee Girls' High School, Andong, South Korea. The first season featured twelve episodes.

Yoon Chan-young and Park Ji-hu bagged Best New Actor and Best New Actress for the series at the 8th Apan Star Awards. It was held on September 29, 2022, at the Korea International Exhibition Center, Western Ilsan District, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

All Of Us Are Dead season 2 is slated to premiere in 2025 and will be available to watch on Netflix.

Edited by Sreerupa Das
