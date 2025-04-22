5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Move to Heaven   

The slice-of-life and psychological drama Move to Heaven premiered on May 14, 2021, and features a star-studded cast, including Lee Je-hoon, Tang Jun-sang, and Hong Seung-hee. It was helmed and penned by director Kim Sung-ho and screenwriter Yoon Ji-ryeon, respectively. According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for Move to Heaven has been provided below:

Ad

"Geu-gu (Tang Joon-sang) is a young man with Asperger syndrome. He works for his father’s business “Move To Heaven.” Their job is to arrange items left by deceased people. One day, Geu-Ru's own father dies. Gue-Ru is left alone, but his uncle Sang-gu (Lee Je-hoon) suddenly appears in front of him. Sang-gu is a cold man."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It further reads:

"He was a martial artist who fought in underground matches. He went to prison because of what happened at his fight. Sang-gu now becomes Geu-gu’s guardian. They run “Move To Heaven” together."

Move to Heaven received positive feedback and reviews for its storytelling, direction, screenplay, complex acting range by actors, and much more. It delves the death through tear-jerking and poignant stories. Here are five Korean dramas, including Light Shop, Tomorrow, and Light Shop, that you can binge-watch.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains views that belong solely to the writer.

If You Wish Upon Me, Light Shop, Good Doctor, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Move to Heaven

1) If You Wish Upon Me

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Hulu, and Wavve

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Choi Soo-young, Sung Dong-II, Won Ji-an, Yang Hee-kyung, and Kil Hae-yeon

The slice-of-life drama If You Wish Upon Me delved into the story of a man, Yoon Kyeo-re, whose life had a history of abuse, juvenile detention, prison, and orphanages. The court delivered the verdict that he had to serve in a community service that worked for the care of the terminally ill. At the hospice center, he met the leader of Team Genie, Kang Tae-shik, and devoted nurse Seo Yeon-joo, who changed his life for the better.

Ad

Similar to Move to Heaven, If You Wish Upon Me explored the poignant concept of death and the last wishes of individuals. It showcased the partnership of the trio, who worked together, where the male protagonist underwent drastic character development.

2) Tomorrow

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Kim Hee-sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo-hyuk, Yun Ji-on, Kim Hae-sook, and Kim Nu-ri

Tomorrow was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Llama. It showcased the life of a job-seeker, Choi Joon-woong, whose life changed when he tried to protect a person who was about to end his life. Subsequently, he met the grim reapers Im Ryoong-gu and Koo-ryeon, both belongs to the crisis management team. Later, Joon-woong find himself employed by a company of grim reapers after he fell into a coma and was assigned as the crisis management team member.

Ad

Similar to Move to Heaven, Tomorrow showcased different stories of individuals in each episode with scars, wounds, and unhealed traumas. It touched the vulnerabilities of human life, which made the living unbearable.

3) Good Doctor

Featuring Good Doctor cast (Image via Rakuten Viki Website)

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki, KBS Drama Classic, KBS World, Kocowa

Ad

Cast: Joo-won, Moon Chae-won, Joo Sang-wook, Kim Min-seo, Ha Kyu-won, and Kim Hyun-soo

The slice-of-life and medical drama Good Doctor depicted the life of an autistic and savant individual named Park Si-on. He graduated from medical school with distinction, but lacks interpersonal and social skills hinders his development of relationships with colleagues. However, with his hard work and dedication, he emerged as a pediatrician. Similar to Move to Heaven, Good Doctor showcased the struggles and hardships faced by an autistic person in society.

Ad

4) Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Featuring Park Eun-bin (Image via @eunbining0904/Instagram)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young, Jeon Bae-soo, Baek Ji-won, and Jin-kyung

The slice-of-life, romance drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo showcased the life of a 27-year-old female protagonist with autism spectrum disorder. She graduated as the top student from Seoul National University and became a strategic lawyer, with an IQ of 164. She has an impressive retention power and a creative thought process, but struggles when dealing with people socially.

Similar to Move to Heaven, Extraordinary Attorney Woo featured the ordeals faced by a highly intellectual autistic person who expressed themselves differently in a social setting.

Ad

5) Light Shop

Featuring Park Bo-young (Image via @boyoung0212_official/Instagram)

Where to watch: Hulu and Disney+

Ad

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Park Bo-young, Kim Seol-hyun, Bae Sung-woo, Uhm Tae-goo, and Lee Jung-eun

The psychological thriller drama Light Shop features the lives of a group of strangers stuck together in a hospital. They have difficulty processing the traumatic experiences from their past and are pulled to a light shop located in the corner of the neighbourhood, guarded by a strange shopkeeper.

Similar to Move to Heaven, Light Shop successfully incorporated the themes of death, trauma, incomplete love story, longing, and other emotional elements.

Ad

Move to Heaven is being streamed on Netflix with English subtitles and dubbing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More