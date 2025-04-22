5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Move to Heaven   

The slice-of-life and psychological drama Move to Heaven premiered on May 14, 2021, and features a star-studded cast, including Lee Je-hoon, Tang Jun-sang, and Hong Seung-hee. It was helmed and penned by director Kim Sung-ho and screenwriter Yoon Ji-ryeon, respectively. According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for Move to Heaven has been provided below:
"Geu-gu (Tang Joon-sang) is a young man with Asperger syndrome. He works for his father’s business “Move To Heaven.” Their job is to arrange items left by deceased people. One day, Geu-Ru's own father dies. Gue-Ru is left alone, but his uncle Sang-gu (Lee Je-hoon) suddenly appears in front of him. Sang-gu is a cold man."
It further reads:
"He was a martial artist who fought in underground matches. He went to prison because of what happened at his fight. Sang-gu now becomes Geu-gu’s guardian. They run “Move To Heaven” together."
Move to Heaven received positive feedback and reviews for its storytelling, direction, screenplay, complex acting range by actors, and much more. It delves the death through tear-jerking and poignant stories. Here are five Korean dramas, including Light Shop, Tomorrow, and Light Shop, that you can binge-watch.
Disclaimer: This article contains views that belong solely to the writer.
If You Wish Upon Me, Light Shop, Good Doctor, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Move to Heaven
1) If You Wish Upon Me
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Hulu, and Wavve
Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Choi Soo-young, Sung Dong-II, Won Ji-an, Yang Hee-kyung, and Kil Hae-yeon
The slice-of-life drama If You Wish Upon Me delved into the story of a man, Yoon Kyeo-re, whose life had a history of abuse, juvenile detention, prison, and orphanages. The court delivered the verdict that he had to serve in a community service that worked for the care of the terminally ill. At the hospice center, he met the leader of Team Genie, Kang Tae-shik, and devoted nurse Seo Yeon-joo, who changed his life for the better.
Similar to Move to Heaven, If You Wish Upon Me explored the poignant concept of death and the last wishes of individuals. It showcased the partnership of the trio, who worked together, where the male protagonist underwent drastic character development.
2) Tomorrow
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Kim Hee-sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo-hyuk, Yun Ji-on, Kim Hae-sook, and Kim Nu-ri
Tomorrow was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Llama. It showcased the life of a job-seeker, Choi Joon-woong, whose life changed when he tried to protect a person who was about to end his life. Subsequently, he met the grim reapers Im Ryoong-gu and Koo-ryeon, both belongs to the crisis management team. Later, Joon-woong find himself employed by a company of grim reapers after he fell into a coma and was assigned as the crisis management team member.
Similar to Move to Heaven, Tomorrow showcased different stories of individuals in each episode with scars, wounds, and unhealed traumas. It touched the vulnerabilities of human life, which made the living unbearable.
3) Good Doctor
Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki, KBS Drama Classic, KBS World, Kocowa
Cast: Joo-won, Moon Chae-won, Joo Sang-wook, Kim Min-seo, Ha Kyu-won, and Kim Hyun-soo
The slice-of-life and medical drama Good Doctor depicted the life of an autistic and savant individual named Park Si-on. He graduated from medical school with distinction, but lacks interpersonal and social skills hinders his development of relationships with colleagues. However, with his hard work and dedication, he emerged as a pediatrician. Similar to Move to Heaven, Good Doctor showcased the struggles and hardships faced by an autistic person in society.
4) Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young, Jeon Bae-soo, Baek Ji-won, and Jin-kyung
The slice-of-life, romance drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo showcased the life of a 27-year-old female protagonist with autism spectrum disorder. She graduated as the top student from Seoul National University and became a strategic lawyer, with an IQ of 164. She has an impressive retention power and a creative thought process, but struggles when dealing with people socially.
Similar to Move to Heaven, Extraordinary Attorney Woo featured the ordeals faced by a highly intellectual autistic person who expressed themselves differently in a social setting.
5) Light Shop
Where to watch: Hulu and Disney+
Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Park Bo-young, Kim Seol-hyun, Bae Sung-woo, Uhm Tae-goo, and Lee Jung-eun
The psychological thriller drama Light Shop features the lives of a group of strangers stuck together in a hospital. They have difficulty processing the traumatic experiences from their past and are pulled to a light shop located in the corner of the neighbourhood, guarded by a strange shopkeeper.
Similar to Move to Heaven, Light Shop successfully incorporated the themes of death, trauma, incomplete love story, longing, and other emotional elements.
Move to Heaven is being streamed on Netflix with English subtitles and dubbing.